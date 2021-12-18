The silent pandemic | Medical Writing

Meit was born late, like everything in me. I’m like this; “Late bloomer”, they call it in English. And it is that what marks me, what marks my destiny as if it were written, always makes its appearance with a certain caution, stepping on the ground slowly but firmly, until the idea, dream or challenge in question is forged before me. Clear enough to go for it. Part of my health vocation had its roots in curiosity about science and the human body; another aspect was born out of the altruistic instinct and out of love for humanity. And then there was another reason, a third that led me to health, an intangible and ineffable reason but so powerful that, without fully understanding it, I knew that I would give anything, even if it was the last thing I did, to graduate in Medicine and

That is why lately I am intoxicated with infinite frustration every time a sick person takes it out on me in regard to mental health regards. Mental health, that ailment of the soul, so ignored, so invisibility, so invalidated. In a present where a pandemic makes holding my patient’s hand dangerous, at a time when the physical distance of two meters has made the emotional one in two thousand, in a reality so cold, so gray, it shouldn’t have room for depression or anxiety. And, despite this, more and more brave people dare to speak about this out loud, both in the health center and in the more everyday environments of your day to day. The taboo begins to dissipate and society is increasingly understanding that health does not always concern an organ or system, but everything we are, everything we experience and everything that surrounds us.

The Family medicine it is so. When I point out the complexity of my specialty, I do so knowing that it is not only important to have extensive knowledge about the entire body of the patient, but also about their environment, their socioeconomic and cultural level and also their sensitivity. Family doctors have the responsibility of caring for and accompanying people throughout their lives and providing them with health and well-being in a holistic way. However, and despite fiercely claiming how indispensable GPs are for the health system, I am perfectly aware that we cannot work alone, and that specialized care is as important and necessary as Elementary School. You need cardiologists, you need pediatricians, you need internists, neurologists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists … and you need psychiatrists and psychologists.

More psychiatrists and psychologists are needed, yes. It will always take more. Because mental health is a right for everyone, not a privilege for a few. Because no one is exempt from suffering from mental illness. Because depression or bipolar disorder can turn into serious and fatal diseases if they do not receive treatment. Because psychotherapy is often enough without the need for medication. Because, as a physician and as a human being, I seek the best to my patients, I look for quality, I look for immediacy, I look for frequent follow-ups and no multi-month waiting lists.

Perhaps that third reason that led me to become a doctor is precisely due to empathy. To look my patients in the eye and see myself, my family, my friends. To feel his pain and his loneliness on my skin. To understand that I cannot sit idly by. That I cannot turn a blind eye and avoid this silent pandemic. More awareness is urgently needed. More professionals in Mental Health are urgently needed. It is urgent to save lives.

Dear patients; we doctors are and will be always by your side. We listen to you, we understand you, we value you. And just as you have every right in the world to feel down and anxious, you have every right to the best care. Well, health is not only reflected in an analysis, but in the heart. And our heart, the one that guided us towards our profession, will always beat, tenacious and hopeful, next to yours.