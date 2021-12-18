The Son Llàtzer University Hospital presents “Supera’t”, a project to humanize the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service

The Son Llàtzer University Hospital has presented the “Supera’t” project, for the humanization of the health environment, of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service. The presentation was attended by the deputy director of Humanization, User Service and Training, Rosa Duro, the Paralympic swimmer Xavi Torres and the manager of the Hospital center, Xisco Marí.

The project seeks to adapt the physical spaces of the Rehabilitation Service of the two hospitals in the Migjorn Sector (Son Llàtzer and Joan March) to turn them into spaces where to view and project motivating messages accompanied by images provided by athletes of recognized prestige.

The sponsor of the project has been Xavi Torres, a Mallorcan Paralympic swimmer, winner of sixteen medals in Paralympic games. Doctor Buen, head of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, states that “many of our most relevant athletes are a source of improvement, motivation and inspiration for both children and adults.

«Supera’t» is a new project to adapt the physical healthcare space, which seeks to offer an added stimulus in the recovery, overcoming and integration of patients’ disability, thanks to health messages, personal stories of overcoming and values ​​that we share with our renowned athletes, as the doctor has added.

Humanization in healthcare encompasses multiple spheres. One of these is the relationship with the environment, both the worker and the patient or family member. It is known that the improvements of spaces (decoration, architecture and distribution) are used as resources to achieve the friendliness of the sanitary spaces.

A less hostile, closer, and user-friendly environment can reduce patient anxiety, blood pressure, and pain. These improvements are also a boost for health workers and help them combat job stress. The Rehabilitation Service already has a previous experience: the Coret Verd children’s therapeutic room, which has satisfied patients, families and professionals.



