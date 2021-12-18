The Sports City Stadium and the curse of not seeing the local team champion

The Sports City Stadium carries the bad reputation of not seeing a champion to all that team that is local in said property.

On the eve of the end of Opening 2021 on the Expansion League, who will dispute the Atlante Y Tampico Madero, it is impossible not to remember that one’s own ‘Iron Colt‘ or the Blue Cross, they have had to watch their rival lift the title in the colony Good night, on the Mexico City.

The formerly called Azulgrana or BlueFor many years, it was the home of La Maquina. The cement manufacturers do not have fond memories of that stadium, as far as finals are concerned, since there they let go of two titles and the possibility of cutting that streak without a championship that lasted 23 years.

The first one was in the Winter 99. Blue Cross faced the Pachuca. Going in the Hidalgo Stadium finished 2-2 and the return in the capital of the country was taken by the Tuzos by winning 0-1, aggregate 3-2.

Ten years later the celestial team returned to play a final in the Blue. At Opening 2009 the final of the Mexican first division was between Blue Cross Y Monterrey.

The going on the extinct Technological Stadium, House of Striped, the locals won it 4-3. For the return, the definitive one, in Sports City, the royal team once again defeated MachineThis time the score was 1-2 and the aggregate 6-4.

And the most recent was in the now called Expansion League, on the return of Atlante to Mexico City. It should be remembered that the ‘Colts‘they moved for a few years to Cancun and they returned in 2020.

In that year, Atlante He played the final, curiously against the same rival that he will have this weekend and in the same way, the return was in the CDMX.

At Guardians 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, Iron Colts and the TMFC drew 1-1 in the Tamaulipas Stadium. The return could have marked the goodbye to the bad streak and finally see a local champion in the Azulgrana, but it was not like that. Tampico he won 2-3 and was crowned in that tournament.

