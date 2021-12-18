These are the most requested professional profiles in technology in Colombia

Companies are looking for personnel with technological capabilities (Photo: Europa Press)

The pandemic He came to change the lives of all people, and now that everything is beginning to regain strength, some changes adapted to the new normal are being noticed. For example, ICT job profiles (Information and Communication Technologies) are taking more importance in Colombia.

According to the study of Identification of Human Capital Gaps for the ICT Sector 2021, after the health crisis, not only did the demand for certain traditional positions in the ICT sector increase, but it even created the need to open new vacancies with profiles that were previously little requested in the industry.

Based on the analysis of more than a hundred interviews with entrepreneurs and head-hunters from six regions of Colombia, identified five positions that arose in the context of the pandemic.

New job opportunities brought by the pandemic (Photo: REUTERS / Nick Oxford)

According to the demand for positions, the document revealed that the charges of commercial and digital marketing areas appear at the top of ICT profiles with greater boom.

The above is explained because “the pandemic boosted e-commerce and sales through digital channels in most of the industries. Likewise, the technical support charges gained relevance and grew in the number of vacancies due to the new operating and marketing models that arose ”, says the document.

Other positions in the industry that stood out were those related to cybersecurity, big data and cloud computing, which accounted for 53% of mentions, followed by those related to internet of things and artificial intelligence; technologies that are gaining strength in the country.

It also identified critical positions for companies, some focused on the operability of IT areas As the software and application developer, support analyst and architects of different specialties, and others focused on the management of areas such as technology directors and project managers.

New opportunities in the technology sector (Photo: Europa Press)

The data analyst and developer are also included as critical positions, in a fact that shows the orientation of companies to new trends and the importance of incorporating new business processes to IT areas.

–Platform Analyst: person in charge of managing and implementing technology platforms in companies

–Project analyst: role of a lower hierarchy than the Project Manager, but with similar functions.

–Consumer Experience Specialist in Technology– Responsible for guiding, planning and managing the customer experience from a technology perspective.

–Hunter e-Commerce: specialized role in identifying strategies and areas of opportunity to improve sales processes in digital channels.

–Regulation Specialist: person who analyzes the regulations and specific risks of the ICT sector; and Advisors

–Methodological for data analysis and statistics.

Technologies gained importance with the pandemic (Photo: REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian / File Photo)

-Development Area / Developers

-Sales / Commercial Charges

-Programmers

-Technical / Support Area

-Digital marketing

-Cybersecurity

-Big Data

-Cloud Computing

-IOT Engineer

In this sense, the statement indicates that “educational institutions are offering more specific programs in accordance with trends” to thereby generate synergy between students. educational and productive sectors, mainly in Bogotá, Antioquia and Valle del Cauca so that both benefit.

For the measurement, 258 surveys were carried out and eight focus groups for companies, head hunters and educational institutions in Antioquia, Atlántico, Bogotá, Eje Cafetero, Santander and Valle del Cauca.

