They claim that Alicia Machado underwent gastric sleeve to lose weight

There is no doubt that exposing your life on social networks has advantages and disadvantages, and this is well known by Alicia Machado, who won “La Casa de Los Famosos” thanks to 40 million votes from her fans who love and support her .

Since she returned to contact with the outside world, her followers are very aware of what the Venezuelan shares on Instagram. As a result, he has received a lot of love and beautiful messages about his physical appearance and his outstanding personality. But also, he has received negative messages from his detractors, in addition to numerous criticisms for his relationship with the actor Roberto Romano.

During these last days he received new attacks. Some Internet users do not believe that she has lost weight while dieting in “La Casa de Los Famosos”, but on the contrary, they assure that she underwent a bariatric operation.

In Alicia’s latest publication in which she is shown wearing a full-body girdle that highlights her curves very well, one of her followers questioned her way of losing weight.

“Happy night my loves, I am happy with my @curveez girdles. They have to see all the wonderful products that women who want to look more beautiful than ever have for us“Was what Machado wrote in the publication.

The netizen took the time to reply in the comments: “You did the gastric sleeve”.

The former Miss Universe who is characterized by not keeping anything, did not hesitate to answer: “Ms. Why do you certify something that you do not know and what is also false? Look for the 13 weeks of La Casa de los Famosos and there is my effort”.

“Not everything is operating rooms”

However, this was not the only follower who accused the Venezuelan of lying about her diet. “Alicia please tell me the truth… How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time?… I don’t think it was diet… since there is the ball or the bariatric… tell me what to do now”, Another follower commented.

Machado read the comment and stated again that his weight loss was not due to “surgery”, but rather, to 13 weeks of diet.

“My doctor can explain my 13 week diet to lose those pounds. Not everything is operating rooms”, He clarified.

And the fact is that the spectacular figure that Alicia wears since she left the reality show has given much to talk about, since it was 11 kilos that she lost, which are not easy to lose overnight. However, it is enough to return to the episodes of the Telemundo program to observe the actress strictly comply with a nutritional diet throughout her participation.