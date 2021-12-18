They confirm days and times of the next matches of the octagonal of the Concacaf

The Concacaf have confirmed this Friday the calendar for the matches of the Octagonal Final of the region towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which will take place during the international match date of January 2022.

The Honduras National Team will have two home games in January and one away game in early February. The first game will be against Canada on Thursday, January 27 at the Olympic Stadium starting at 7.05 PM.

Three days later, on Sunday, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez’s team will receive El Salvador at 6.05 PM and on Wednesday, February 2, they will visit the United States at 7.30 PM at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota.