They confirm days and times of the next matches of the octagonal of the Concacaf

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Concacaf have confirmed this Friday the calendar for the matches of the Octagonal Final of the region towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which will take place during the international match date of January 2022.
The Honduras National Team will have two home games in January and one away game in early February. The first game will be against Canada on Thursday, January 27 at the Olympic Stadium starting at 7.05 PM.
Three days later, on Sunday, Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez’s team will receive El Salvador at 6.05 PM and on Wednesday, February 2, they will visit the United States at 7.30 PM at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota.
The final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifier will take place on the FIFA Date of March 2022.
At the end of qualifying, the top three teams will guarantee their participation in the World Cup. The fourth-place finisher will advance to a FIFA intercontinental play-off to a single match, scheduled to be played in Qatar, in June 2022.
Honduras is practically eliminated from the World Cup, it is last in the standings with just three points out of 24 possible. Canada is the leader with 16 units, the United States is second with 15, Mexico third with 14, as is Panama fourth.
The draw for the intercontinental playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar took place on November 26. The pairings are as follows: AFC vs Conmebol and Concacaf vs OFC.
MATCH DATES AND TIMES:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
(6:30 PM) United States vs El Salvador – Lower.com Field, Columbus
(7:00 PM) Jamaica vs Mexico – National Stadium, Kingston
(7:05 PM) Honduras vs Canada – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula
(8:05 PM) Costa Rica vs Panama – National Stadium, San José
Sunday, January 30, 2022
(3:05 PM) Canada vs United States – Tim Horton Field, Hamilton
(5:00 PM) Mexico vs Costa Rica – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City
(5:05 PM) Panama vs Jamaica – Rommel Fernández Stadium, Panama City
(6:05 PM) Honduras vs El Salvador – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
(7:00 PM) Jamaica vs Costa Rica – National Stadium, Kingston
(7:00 PM) Mexico vs Panama – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City
(7:30 PM) United States vs Honduras – Allianz Field, St. Paul
(8:00 PM) El Salvador vs Canada – Cuscatlán Stadium, San Salvador