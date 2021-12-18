They denounce the first case of sexual harassment in the metaverse of Mark Zuckerberg

The metaverse of Meta has already been involved in its first crisis. Mark Zuckerberg’s company has received the first complaint of sexual harassment within Horizon Worlds, the virtual world in beta phase that is available in the United States and Canada.

One of the users assured of this newly released digital universe that her avatar would have been touched in a non-consensual way by another, who would have sexual intentions. “Not only did they grope me last night, but there were other people who supported this behavior that made me feel isolated in the Plaza,” wrote the user, who noted that “sexual harassment on the Internet is not a joke.”

Vivek Sharma, the head of Horizon Worlds, has explained in The Verge that this incident of sexual harassment is “really unfortunate”. In this sense, he recalled that in these or similar situations the safe space should be used, a tool that prevents other users from getting too close.





In this digital world you must respect others

On the other hand, Meta has also recalled that users can record this type of behavior thanks to one of the security functions in the metaverse. According to Sharma, the user did not use any of these tools.

What is it and what can be done in Horizon Worlds?

This place is a free chat room with avatars. This means that users create a fully customizable character and, through Oculus virtual reality glasses, can interact with the world and with other people within the metaverse.





In this world you can also touch here and there to customize it. In this sense, up to 20 people can work together to create the world in which they find themselves. In this place you can chat, play games or just hang out.

Of course, always respecting the rules of behavior, something that seems to have already been breached, and with strong measures to ensure that the environment is safe and respectful.