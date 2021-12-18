They monitor the impact of the postponement of Miss World on the image of Puerto Rico as a destination

The postponement of the final night of the Miss World beauty pageant, to be held last Thursday at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, in San Juan, could have a negative impact on the image of Puerto Rico as a destination, therefore Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) continue to monitor international coverage on the determination associated with cases of COVID-19.

“Although it is not a position we wanted to be in, there was always the possibility that we would have a situation in which decisions would have to be made. The DMO is pending to handle any matter, if we see that it has a negative impact in the media “, said the executive director of the CTPR, Carlos Mercado, in an interview with The new day.

Discover Puerto Rico’s press spokesperson, Ricardo Cortés Chico, confirmed to this medium that the organization continues to monitor the media repercussions of the postponement. However, he stressed that the island continues to have low levels of infections compared to other destinations and that the vaccination rate reaches 71%.

The postponement of the contest went around the world, mainly in media dedicated to entertainment and beauty. However, Mercado downplayed the effects of the postponement on fate.

“It is not something that is going to have a significant impact on reservations and travel. Until now, we have not seen that it will have an effect beyond managing the logistics and trying to ensure that when it is carried out again, what happened does not happen again “Mercado said.

The final Miss World gala was canceled, after the Health Department confirmed that 23 candidates tested positive for COVID-19, while another 15 people related to the work teams were also infected.

The contest would be held for the first time in Puerto Rico and had the backing of the government of Puerto Rico, which allocated $ 4 million for its celebration on the island. Of that amount, $ 3 million came from the funds of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and $ 1 million from the budget of the Department of Economic Development (DDEC) and the CTPR.

“The commitment is in the next 90 days to identify an available date in the ‘venue’ and the logistics of the candidates. Here we have always maintained the health and safety of the participants and the team that is working with them. The determination was made in conjunction with the Department of Health and we understand that it was an affirmative step. It was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the wisest thing to do “, defended Mercado.

The CTPR had claimed that Puerto Rico would have unprecedented media coverage for being the venue for the contest. The advertising investment would be equivalent to $ 150 million and it was estimated that the event would be seen by 2 billion people.

“Let’s hope that that date (for the contest) can be identified in the next few days so that it will be very successful and that, obviously, Puerto Rico will have the exposure that we will have through the event”Mercado said.

Asked whether the government should have taken greater measures to ensure the safety of the participants and protect the image of the destination, Mercado defended that “In the instances in which we work with them, in some visits to the municipalities, the entire protocol was maintained, the masks were maintained and they were controlled environments for fully vaccinated people”.