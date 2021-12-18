They welcome Orbelín Pineda to their new team

The Mexican Orbelín Pineda has already been welcomed in what will be his new club

Orbelín Pineda will leave Cruz Azul shortly and will head to Spanish football to continue his career at Celta de Vigo, as confirmed by the president of the Vigo entity Carlos Mouriño, who assured that the Mexican will arrive in Spain in the next few days he will travel to be officially presented, although he assured that his quota also depends on an extra-community position.

“The deadlines and dates of Pineda’s arrival are things of Felipe Miñambres, the club’s sports director, but it is true that we have to wait to have the money from abroad to be able to register it. We have the entire month of January to register it but we wait have that place before, “said Mouriño in an interview for the Galician media.

Currently the players Thiago Galhardo from Brazil, Renato Tapia from Peru and Franco Cervi from Argentina, are the three who occupy a foreign position within Celta de Vigo. “The loss depends on the players and their agent not on us. We hope to be able to solve the problem and then we would be very happy,” concluded the Celta president.

Before joining Chacho Coudet’s team, Orbelín Pineda won the Supercopa MX titles in 2019, the Clausura 2021 and the Champion of Champions with the Cruz Azul jersey. With the cement machine shirt, Pineda accumulated 84 games scoring a total of 10 goals between 2019 and 2021.