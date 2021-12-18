This is the reason why Ninel Conde missed the funeral of Carmen Salinas

On December 9, Carmencita Salinas died in Mexico City at the age of 82 after having been hospitalized since November 11 after a stroke. The interpreter of beloved characters such as “Doña Agripina” in María la del Barrio passed away and the world of soap operas and theater was moved by her departure.

When the news is known, Ninel Conde He published a heartfelt farewell message on his networks and explained the reasons for his absence at the funeral of the actress, comedian and producer. Both had forged a beautiful friendship and a very close relationship of companionship and mutual support after having worked together in 2011 in the successful play “Aventurera”; where “El bonón asesino” played the character “Elena Tajero” and Carmencita was the producer.

Since then both have accompanied each other in difficult moments of their lives. At the time of the departure of Salinas, the star was in California, United States and as soon as she heard the news, she shared a heartfelt message on her official Instagram account: “I know that that smile shines brighter today than ever because you are reuniting with your beloved son, who is the most great for a mother. Thank you for the motherly love you gave me and so many people around you. “

Source: Instagram Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde continued: “I feel a deep pain and more for being physically far from where you are going to be fired, but in love there is no distance that prevents you from saying goodbye as you deserve… Goodbye my warrior. He loves you… your daughter.”

Source: Instagram Carmen Salinas

In an interview with Sale el Sol, the singer expressed her sorrow at not being able to attend the funeral or the tributes they made to Salinas; At that time he was in California for work, these commitments prevented him from returning to Mexico to say goodbye as he would have liked. “It was very motherly. I believe that many people had the blessing of being able to feel that quality as a mother, ”Conde recalled.