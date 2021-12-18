This is the reason why Ninel Conde missed the funeral of Carmen Salinas

Admin 16 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

On December 9, Carmencita Salinas died in Mexico City at the age of 82 after having been hospitalized since November 11 after a stroke. The interpreter of beloved characters such as “Doña Agripina” in María la del Barrio passed away and the world of soap operas and theater was moved by her departure.

When the news is known, Ninel Conde He published a heartfelt farewell message on his networks and explained the reasons for his absence at the funeral of the actress, comedian and producer. Both had forged a beautiful friendship and a very close relationship of companionship and mutual support after having worked together in 2011 in the successful play “Aventurera”; where “El bonón asesino” played the character “Elena Tajero” and Carmencita was the producer.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Geraldine Bazán makes one sigh in a mini skirt and puff-sleeved top

Geraldine Bazán makes one sigh in a mini skirt and puff-sleeved top | Special: Instagram …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved