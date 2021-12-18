This Xiaomi beast is the best you can buy with 200 euros

If you are looking for a powerful and complete smartphone around 200 euros, this is your purchase.

You do not have to pay too much to have a good smartphone, we have said it many times. We found the POCO X3 Pro for only 209 euros on AliExpress, specifically in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The POCO X3 Pro can be a very good gift, or a treat for these holidays. It has everything you might need, it offers a wide range of features for a really attractive price.

Buy the cheapest POCO X3 Pro

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole that houses the camera, this is a modern and striking design.

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful processor with which you can take advantage of the best games. It is a chip that performs great, you will not miss any speed. In this offer, as we have pointed out, it is accompanied by a more than usable 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with 4 cameras on its back: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixel, a macro sensor 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for the portrait mode. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

This POCO X3 Pro also has a battery of 5,160 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you lying without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivity.

You have been able to verify it, For just over 200 euros, this POCO X3 Pro is a great buy. This is a device with which you will enjoy a good panel, a solvent processor and a very good experience.

