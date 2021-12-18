Tigres vs Monterrey Femenil: time and Final broadcast of Liga Mx TODAY

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey / 12.17.2021 18:25:00





!Women’s Regia Final 5.0! In order not to lose the habit, the Final of the Liga MX Femenil will be once again between Rayadas and Female Tigers, teams that will meet for the fifth time.

So that you do not miss any detail of the fight for the title, here we tell you where to see the final of Ida between these two rivals.

Women’s Final History

Results Tigres vs Monterrey

In the five royal finals, both squads have offered close and vibrant duels.

Summary of the last final Tigres vs MTY

When is the Final of the Liga MX Femenil played?

The fight for him 2021 Apertura championship It will take place next Friday, December 17.

Schedule and transmission

Time: 21:06 (CDMX time)

Venue: BBVA Stadium.

Channel: You can see the Final Regia of the Liga MX Femenil on FOX Sports.

Online Transmission: You can follow the game Live with us in Half-time.

Who has the most Liga MX Femenil titles?

Tigres Femenil can not only boast a power in the Sultana del Norte, but also among the rest of the teams on the pink circuit. And so far they are The Amazons are the most champions of the Liga MX Femenil with four titles.

On the other hand, Rayadas del Monterrey have only lifted the trophy once and they have been runners-up three times, losing precisely to their royal archrival.