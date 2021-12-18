Tik Tok and North West: Kim Kardashian’s big concern

A problem has become the Tik Tok account of the daughter of Kim kardashian, North West. Last Sunday, the daughter of Kanye West, 8 years old, shared a video in which she recorded inside her house, arrived at the room of Kim Kardashian, who was in bed, and said: “Mom, I’m live.” “No, stop. You don’t have permission.”the celebrity replied, ending the broadcast.

A situation that did not leave anything happy to the protagonist of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, who in an interview with Bari Weiss, he assured that “in my house, there are rules”, to which her interviewer replied that she also used to break the rules.

“I guess you’re right,” said Kim Kardashian, adding that “I really didn’t think of it that way. I’m cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them.” Furthermore, he showed some resignation by agreeing with Bari Weiss, that this kind of behavior It could be “inevitable” since North created a Tik Tok account together with his mother last November.

Mason Disick’s Warning About Kim Kardashian And North West’s Tik Tok Issue

In full conflict over the management of her daughter’s social networks, Kim Kardashian had a particular ally: Mason Disick. North West’s 12-year-old cousin texted the Skims founder after the live incident last Sunday without his mother’s permission.

“Hi, I don’t want to disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do lives unless someone is with her because people are always recording the screen and she could give information that is not correct and things like that, which she will regret “, was the concern expressed by the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who added that he lived the same and that today he regrets things he said in these transmissions.

North West’s first live was with his mother, enjoying a spa day. Since that day, the 8-year-old has not stopped sharing content, which ended up becoming a concern for her mother.