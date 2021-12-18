Top 5 possible destinations for Kris Bryant

It’s probably best to forget about Kris Bryant’s extraordinary first three years in the majors, when he captured a Rookie of the Year award in 2015, was named the National League MVP in 2016 and had a .946 OPS in 2017. We may never see that guy again, and that’s okay. The current version of Kris Bryant, a man who hits with power, takes his walks and can cover up to five positions, is also quite good.

Eliminate the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, when the league’s star players struggled to adjust to an entirely different environment, and Bryant has finished each season with an OPS of at least .834. In all but one of the seasons, he played in more than 140 games. From 2018 to 2021, Bryant amassed 11.1 wins over replacement (WAR) according to FanGraphs. Thirty-nine position players did better, but only two – Freddie Freeman and Trevor Story – are free agents.

Bryant isn’t perfect, but he can make any team significantly better. His defense is not excellent in any position, but his skill set is enough to at least make him acceptable in all of them. He’s about to venture into his 30s, but the relatively short length of his next contract (ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicted five years with a total of $ 90 million) could mitigate some of the concern in the final part of the deal.

Bryant recovered very well in 2021. He hit .265 / .353 / .481, made his fourth All-Star team, was worth 3.6 in WAR from FanGraphs and started at least 10 games at five different positions (first base, third base, left field). , center field and right field, plus he even made an appearance at the end of a game at shortstop). When the major league offseason resumes, Bryant, who turns 30 next month, will become one of the most coveted players available in the sport. And its versatility opens up a plethora of options. Below is a look at the five teams that apparently make the most sense.

5. Milwaukee Brewers

This, without a doubt, is a kind of chimera. The Brewers haven’t necessarily been linked to Bryant, in large part because they probably can’t afford him. His Opening Day payroll has been above $ 105 million only once, in 2019, when he surpassed $ 122 million, only to be cut by almost 20% the next time a full season was played in 2021. By 2022, they are already projected for a little over $ 110 million.

But signing Bryant could make them the best team in the National League.

Bryant can slide comfortably into first base, moving Rowdy Tellez, with an adjusted OPS per park just 5% higher than the league average in 275 career games, either to the designated hitter spot or to a career role. part time, depending on how the rules look in the future. That would allow third baseman Luis Urías to be placed in various positions if necessary, and it takes some of the burden off 35-year-old center fielder Lorenzo Cain, but the big picture is what’s important here.

The Brewers have the best rotation in the sport, a devastating rear of the bullpen and a good lineup that could use a little more strength. Bryant can be a dynamic partner with Christian Yelich. But it would require a mid-market team to pay two players more than $ 50 million a year in the long run, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff getting more and more expensive. The biggest contract in free agency ever awarded by the Brewers was for Cain: a five-year, $ 80 million deal signed in January 2018. Before that, it was Matt Garza who made $ 50 million in 2014. It’s worth dreaming of. him, at least.

4. Boston Red Sox

It’s time for the Red Sox to start acting like the Red Sox again. They have been extraordinarily frugal since trading Mookie Betts two off seasons ago, most recently spending a combined $ 22 million on three starting pitchers from the rear of the rotation in James Paxton, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill. But now the Red Sox could put a big bat to good use, ideally a corner outfielder who strengthens the rest of the lineup by limiting Enrique Hernández to two positions: second base (where Christian Arroyo can substitute for him when necessary) and the center field (where Hernandez can alternate with Jackie Bradley Jr. against left-handed pitchers).

Bryant would be a great fit in left field and can also play some time at first base, where right-hander Bobby Dalbec is scheduled to start after hitting 25 home runs in his first full season. The Red Sox need a move like this to keep up with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in the deepest division in baseball. And yes, they can afford it. Bryant’s contract would likely put the Red Sox near the $ 200 million mark in 2022, but they can navigate those spaces. After this season, his only major financial commitments will be to Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

3. San Francisco Giants

The first month of the offseason went by, and a bunch of top-notch starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Kevin Gausman) came off the scene with none of them landing in San Francisco. Instead, the Giants filled their many holes in the rotation in a relatively conservative way, adding Alex Cobb and also bringing back Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani. After the surprising retirement of Buster Posey, the Giants could look to the solution to the gap in catching with elements of their farms, in the hope that Joey Bart can rise to become a major league starter with Curt Casali providing insurance as alternate. The Giants’ best way to add impact talent, at least in free agency, could be a meeting with Bryant. There are worse results.

Bryant was good, but not so good with the Giants down the stretch, hitting .262 / .344 / .444 with seven homers and six stolen bases in 51 regular-season games. It’s a small sample size, but in that time, he started at third base and all three outfield spots. The Giants love versatility and are especially adept at maximizing matchups across their lineup. Bryant’s presence takes that to another level, especially if a universal designated hitter is part of the new collective bargaining agreement. He can alternate with Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt in the corner of the infield (both will be free agents next offseason, by the way) and can be a critical part of a field combination that includes Mike Yastrzemski, LaMonte Wade Jr., Darin Ruf and Steven Duggar.

More importantly, he’s a right-handed power bat for the middle of the lineup, and the Giants can certainly use one.

2. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners’ three-year rebuilding ended an exciting streak that saw them win 19 of their last 29 games and finish the season with 90 wins, two games away from breaking a two-decade postseason drought despite holding a differential of runs of minus-51. The Mariners could have played above their talent level in 2021, but they believe they are entering a legitimate containment window and have long pointed to this offseason as the time to attack. Evidence of that came in the form of a trade in late November for second baseman Adam Frazier, a pending free agent and, moreover, a splurge of $ 115 million on AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray. . But the Mariners need more offense. And before MLB owners locked out players, they were strongly tied to Bryant, which makes perfect sense.

The Mariners have a dazzling hole at third base following the departure of Kyle Seager. Bryant fits in perfectly there, allowing the likes of Ty France and Abraham Toro to alternate in quasi-bank roles. But if first baseman Evan White continues his offensive woes, Bryant may have some playing time there, too. And if the Mariners want to take some pressure off their top outfield prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, the latter of whom looks set for a 2022 debut, Bryant can work there, too. The Mariners had the fourth-lowest OPS in the majors last season, and currently Frazier and Mitch Haniger are their only proven major league hitters. They have previously been linked to Trevor Story, Matt Chapman and Seiya Suzuki, all of whom can be had once the offseason resumes, but Bryant makes as much sense as anyone.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

By signing his 13-year, $ 330 million deal with the Phillies in February 2019, Bryce Harper made it clear that he wanted to draft star players for Philadelphia. And this is where Bryant comes in, Harper’s friend from the Las Vegas travel dance scene who also shares the same agent. Here’s the deal: The Phillies’ farm system is not very good and their payroll is remarkably high. The organization could have another long rebuild in the near future. And so you must do everything you can to capitalize on the current core in hopes of winning now, a path made all the more difficult by the fact that the reigning World Series champions (the Atlanta Braves) and the The biggest spenders in baseball (the New York Mets) share the division.

For the Phillies, Bryant appears to be more of a necessity than a luxury right now. His regular third baseman Alec Bohm struggled with his offense by posting .247 / .305 / .342 numbers in 417 plate appearances during his 24-year season in 2021. And while it would benefit the Phillies to exercise more patience with his A former No. 3 overall pick, having Bryant as insurance in that position would be a huge benefit. Meanwhile, Bryant can get the vast majority of his playing time in left field, where the Phillies haven’t had a clear starter since Andrew McCutchen’s offseason outing. It can also help in the center, another position of weakness.

Over the next two years, the Phillies will pay Harper, JT Realmuto, Jean Segura, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola more than $ 210 million combined. That’s a lot of money, but those are very good players. The Phillies need more help to win with them.