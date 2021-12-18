Top 7 Dictionary Apps for Android

Do you need to correct a word and don’t have a dictionary at hand? With these pocket tools your problems will be in the past.

The mobile devices have simplified the use of many tools such as cameras, video recorders, books … And one of the reference books that has been almost entirely replaced, has been Dictionary.

This incredible book capable of making our vocabulary increase exponentially and designed to answer almost any question, it is possible to carry it in your pocket thanks to Android apps.

If you want to know what the best 7 dictionary apps that exist for Android mobiles, take a look at this list of options.

Best Spanish dictionary apps for Android

Regardless of whether you are studying or need to solve a spelling question, the best thing is have a dictionary always at handHowever, taking one with you everywhere would be a bit cumbersome.

And although we know that there are apps that will help you learn English vocabulary and apps to learn spelling with your mobile, today you will see some dictionary apps ideal for you.

RAE and ASALE Dictionary

The RAE As an organization, it has existed since 1713, and over time it has evolved and adapted to new technologies. That’s right, as is to be expected, the RAE has a very effective mobile version, which integrates all words of the Spanish language and every time words are removed or added.

His interface is minimalist, elegant and easy to useYou just have to write the word in the search area and click on the magnifying glass and it will instantly show you the meaning of the word and adjectives.

In addition, the app of the RAE includes an index of complex forms, which shows: relative adjective, relative superlative degree, relative nullity, relative time, among others.

Smartpcx Spanish Dictionary

A fairly modest dictionary is Smartpcx Spanish Dictionary, this particular application has thousands of words that you can search without having to be connected to the Internet. Maybe your interface is quite simple Compared to other dictionaries, however, it works perfectly.

Thanks to Smartpcx Spanish Dictionary You will not have to write the word you are looking for, just by touching the microphone button and saying the word in a matter of seconds you will have the result.

In addition, with this application you can have a list of favorites, add the words you want and you will even have the option of share the result to other more popular platforms.

Synonyms and Antonyms Dictionary

Maybe at some point of the day you need to know the synonym or antonym of some word In particular, you can solve this very easily by doing a simple search on the Internet. But what if you don’t have a WiFi connection? Don’t worry, fortunately there is the mobile application Synonyms and Antonyms Dictionary.

This software has over 45,000 word definitions, plus 380,000 synonyms and antonyms and you will have access to each of the words without the need to be connected to the Internet.

Once you have successfully installed the app, you will be able to write the word and instantly will show all synonyms and antonyms that you have available in your database. Also, it will show some similar words you are looking for.

QuickDic Dictionary

If you are learning a new language or taking English classes, a dictionary would be very helpful. And it is that having a translator is extremely important, and the app QuickDic Dictionary it is perfect in these cases.

QuickDic Dictionary is a non-profit app developed by the community, therefore, it is open source, making it a pocket tool quite complete. As if that were not enough, it is possible to use it without Internet, although languages ​​and translations must be downloaded by packages.

The application has a interface similar to the previous onesYou only have to type a word in the search engine and you will instantly have the result, depending on the language you have selected, the word will show the meaning and the translation on one side.

Dictionary & Translator

Another of the 7 best dictionary apps for Android and it is very complete Dictionary & Translator, with this app you will have the power to know the definition of hundreds of words and at the same time translate both the word and the definition to the language of your preference.

In addition, you can listen to the pronunciation in different languages and you will have the facility to copy the text and paste it wherever you want. And if you want to make a specific search, the mobile dictionary will show you a series of suggestions, making the search faster.

Spanish dict

Spanish dict is an Android application that includes two dictionaries in one and where you can search in English and Spanish. At the bottom of the app you will have two flags, one English and the other Spanish, you just have to touch where you want to search.

It has a search history, bookmarks and a web browser. In addition, you will be able to hear the word and the definition, something quite useful if you find yourself busy reading.

Something curious that has Spanish dict, is that you can not only search for words, you can also search for sentences accompanied by a definition, for example: songwriting.

My Personal Dictionary – WordTheme

My Personal Dictionary – WordTheme is an application whose objective is that the user can create your own dictionary, this is perfect for those enthusiasts who are learning a new language.

In addition, you can add the number of words you want, which will be automatically organized in alphabetical order.

As if that were not enough, you will have the possibility of add audio to each wordThis way you will know the exact pronunciation and not only that, you will also have the facility to add an image to each word if you wish. Its interface is extremely friendly and intuitive.

