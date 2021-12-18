Transfers 2022 | University | Gregorio Pérez on the possibility of specifying a new signing in the ‘U’: “I would not like to say that the squad is closed” | League 1 2022 | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University has added three reinforcements to conquer League 1 2022 and pass the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores: Alfonso Barco, Joao Villamarín and Ángel Cayetano. In this context, the ‘U’ coach, Gregorio Pérez, did not rule out the possibility of signing a new signing.

“I would not like to say that the squad is closed because the tournament is a long way off. We have a very competitive squad. But I would leave the door open in case there is a special circumstance of adding a footballer “, said the strategist in dialogue with Radio Ovación.

On the other hand, the University coach again showed himself against the inclusion of the bag of minutes for this edition of League 1, based on some statistics that indicate that not all athletes have been able to sustain an important performance thanks to this rule.

“In recent months, a sub-18 tournament could only be held with those clubs that could participate. The youth really have not had competition, as they will in 2022 ″, he pointed.

“It is important that boys play, but not with the reason to complete the bag of minutes. How many kids who played to complete the bag of minutes are still in the First schools and how many were left behind?”, he limited.

Sports University Fixture

The calendar of the Liga 1 2022 matches was drawn last Wednesday and this is how the University fixture remained.