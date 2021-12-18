Under criticism the celebration of the 18 years of Princess Amalia

Princess Amalia, heir to the throne of the Netherlands, celebrated her eighteenth birthday with an outdoor party with at least 21 people, despite the restrictions imposed by the Dutch government limit a maximum of four guests to a house per day due to the high numbers of infections.

In a letter this Thursday to Parliament, Prime Minister Mark Rutte admitted that Amalia invited 21 people to her birthday party, but he assured that all were vaccinated and “kept an adequate distance”, but the newspaper De Telegraaf, which was the one who brought the information to light, assures that the party had around a hundred guests.

The young princess, who came of age on December 7, celebrated her party in the garden of the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague, where she resides with her parents and her little sister Ariadna (the middle one, Alexia, is studying abroad).

“Amalia turned 18 last week, an important moment in her life (…). On Saturday, a last minute party was organized on the grounds behind the palace “, stressed the head of the government, who reported that there were several parties organized to celebrate the birthday in the palace, but they were canceled due to the numbers of infections in the Netherlands.

Rutte assured that All attendees were asked to take a coronavirus test before attending the party, so the royal family “was convinced that, by celebrating the party outdoors with all the precautions taken, it had been organized in a responsible manner.”

But, he adds, he was told in hindsight by the monarch Willem Alexander that “on second thought, it was not a good idea to organize this” and Rutte considered this response “a sensible reaction.”

It is not the first time in the pandemic that the royal family of the Netherlands has been involved in a controversy for violating the applied restrictions to stop infections with coronavirus.

Last year, Kings Willem Alexander and Máxima had to apologize twice: the first time in August, for photographing themselves with a restaurant owner in Greece without maintaining social distance; and the second in October, when the whole family traveled to their holiday home in Greece with full restrictions on non-essential travel in the Netherlands.

The kings had to return to the Netherlands a few hours after landing in Greece due to strong parliamentary criticism of the trip, and Rutte assumed ministerial responsibility for this attempt by the royal family to go on vacation in the midst of infections and described it as “ a miscalculation ”.

The Netherlands is in full “night lockdown” from November 28 to January 14, so all non-essential activity, such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms, close during part of the night and early morning, and there is a mandatory use of masks indoors and an interpersonal distance.

The maximum number of guests to a house is four people a day, including on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, while primary schools will bring forward their closure for holidays by almost a week due to fears of the omicron variant.