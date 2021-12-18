United States Court ordered to seize and search the phone of actor Alec Baldwin | People | Entertainment

Messages, calls, emails and more. Investigators hope to learn more about the shoot on which Baldwin was also a producer.

A judge from New Mexico (USA) approved this Thursday ua search warrant from the authorities from this state to seize actor Alec Baldwin’s phone, so I know It would get more information about what happened before and after the accident in which Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed while filming.

According to the petition, the investigators want to access your messages, emails, calls, internet history, and social media activity for more details on the filming and worker conditions.

Baldwin, in addition to starring in the film “Rust,” he was one of its producers.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO. Security guards guard the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 22, 2021, where the film Rust, starring actor Alec Baldwin, was filming. (Photo by Anne LEBRETON / AFP)

Photo: Anne LEBRETON

The request, to which the US media has had access, explains that The actor’s phone number was already requested on another occasion but his lawyers required a search warrant.

Likewise, in the documentation provided to Justice, data is revealed Hitherto unknown, as Baldwin asked the production gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, for a larger pistol and opted, along with her, for a “.45 Colt” type revolver.

Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and Assistant Director David Halls, These are three people of special interest in the investigation since they were the last to touch the weapon before the fatal accident on October 21.

Assistant Principal Dave Halls, right, handed the gun to Baldwin, claiming it was “cold,” according to search warrants. The ‘gunsmith’ in the film was Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, who is on the right. Photo: Twitter / Internet

In early December, Baldwin gave a prime-time interview in which assured that he was not aware that he had shot Hutchins until several minutes passed after the incident.

I thought to myself: ‘Did he pass out?’ The notion that there was a real bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until probably 45 minutes or an hour had passed. Alec Baldwin.

“Someone put live ammo in that gun, a bullet that should not even have been in the building, “he said.

I can’t say who it was but it wasn’t me. He stated in the interview.

The Santa Fe town sheriff, Adan Mendoza, said in November that he had found some 500 rounds of ammunition in the studio, among which there was a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets and real bullets.”

Meanwhile, the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, and chief lighting officer, Serge Svetnoy, have filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production team for putting the safety of employees at risk.

The statements of team members who worked on the filming of “Rust” describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and for which half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the accident.

Although a few days ago, a group of 25 professionals who worked on the same shoot defended the working conditions and the security measures in a letter published by Baldwin himself on his Instagram profile. (I)