Unusual cardiac arrhythmia in a pediatric patient with severe epilepsy

It was precisely what was recorded in a young Puerto Rican who, with severe epilepsy, presented an unusual clinical scenario little recorded in literature.

This was reported to Medicine and Public Health (MSP) by Dr. Lislie González Veitia, Family Medicine of Manatí Medical Center (MMC), who reported the case of a patient 22-year-old male, diagnosed with severe epilepsy, receiving antiepileptic treatments and due to the state of his condition, he received a vagus nerve stimulator since he was 10 years old.

Dra. Lislie González Veitia, Family Medicine at Manatí Medical Center (MMC).

When he arrived at the emergency room, he presented palpitations that were affecting him for a period of six days. He also reported headaches, dizziness, and denied heart disease in his and his family’s medical records.

“When he got to the room, he only reported the presence of a tachycardia. An electrocardiogram showed the presence of an “atrial flutter” (atrial flutter, one of the heart rhythm disorders characterized by an abnormal heart rhythm that occurs in the cardiac atrium), which represents a risk in the development of thrombi both for the entire body as well as brain. This type of arrhythmia is more frequent in people aged 50 and 80 years, with an incidence of 587 per 100,000 people, “he explained.

“However, in people under 50 years of age it is only reported in 5 out of 100,000 inhabitants. This can also occur in organic intracardiac diseases and systemic diseases, thyroid disease, in patients who use antiepileptic drugs such as our case, and others. What is recommended for these patients is an ablation procedure. The patient underwent pharmacological cardioversion (Diltiazem and Flecainide) with an anti-calcium and the next day metoprolol was added and then the ablation procedure and a transesophageal echocardiogram were performed to evaluate if he had an intracardiac lesion, “he explained.

The procedures performed on the patient were successful and he was sent home with a referral to a cardiologist and electrophysiologist.

“This case is important for the family doctor because we are the first to see these patients. If we have a patient If you are young, the least we will think about is a cardiac arrhythmia and less if you do not have a history of cardiac origin. This already shows us that although these arrhythmias are rare at this age, we must always take these types of scenarios into account. And we have to think about adverse reactions in patients with chronic diseases, even if it is not of the heart. Our function is to diagnose this type of pathology in time to refer it to the necessary specialists in time ”, he added.

“These cases are very rare. They only occur in 5 people out of 100,000 inhabitants in pediatric patients. In these cases, the ablation procedure is ideal ”, he concluded.

Other authors of the case were Dr. José Perez Camacho, Dr. Felix Betancourt Bojo and Dr. José Martinez Barroso.