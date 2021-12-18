Users accuse Google of playing dirty with Android Auto | Technology

Android Auto keeps resetting music settings and users claim that Google plays dirty as it bypasses all customer customization to enforce their preferences.

As you will remember, last year Google introduced a change in Android Auto that raised quite a controversy: Google Play Music passed away and instead Google referred us directly to YouTube Music.

And of course, Now that Google Play Music does not exist, YouTube Music is the option recommended by Google on Android. And the problem is that this incessant recommendation is not only given on mobile phones, but it is also running in the car.

The Mountain View-based search giant is so insistent that Android Auto users try YouTube Music that some have begun to believe that the company uses questionable tactics to achieve its purpose.

And it all comes from a bug recently discovered by Android Auto users (and reported in Google forums) that makes YouTube Music is always the default music app in the car again.

In other words, even when users manually set another app as the default music app in Google Assistant, YouTube Music keeps coming back from the dead as the selected option.

This makes listening to music in the car is something very annoying and complicated, because as Android Auto launches Youtube Music and the usual thing is that we do not have this app configured, on the car screen we get the announcement to pay for the subscription all the time

That is to say: You have on your phone all the music and podcasts downloaded and a specific application with which you listen to them, and when you get in the car everything goes to hell because Google decides that you have to use YouTube Music.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

Most likely, everything is a specific problem of Google Assistant and that, as much as users believe that there is a conspiracy, it will be fixed in the next updates.

But it is true that Google is known for implementing these types of tactics when they want to make one of their products succeed, and Youtube Music is not exactly that it has succeeded.