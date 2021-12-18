Vicente Fernández died on his ranch and not in the hospital, says driver

After the announcer Gustavo Alvite, caused a stir by ensuring that Vicente Fernández did not die on December 12 but before, Now it is in the television program “Suelta la Sopa” where it is said that the vernacular singer was not in the hospital at the time of losing his life, but at his ranch.

According to the informational space, Chente’s family would have fulfilled his last will and On December 11, he transferred him to his ranch “Los 3 Potrillos” in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

“Basically, when he entered the hospital, he could still speakFrom what they say, he had told his wife, Doña Cuquita, that he did not want to remain connected for life, that if something very serious happened, he wanted to die on his ranch in Los 3 Potrillos and it is as they say that, indeed, on Saturday afternoon they took away Don Vicente Fernández connected … then, as we know, he died on Sunday morning, “said driver Juan Manuel Cortés from” Suelta la Sopa. “

The official information released by the family of the “Charro de Huentitán” pointed out that the interpreter of “The keys to my soul” He died at the Country 2000 hospital on December 12 at 6:15 a.m.

Vicente Fernández interprets one of his emblematic songs: