Vicente Fernández: the singer’s alleged daughter appears and sends a strong message to the family

The alleged unrecognized daughter of Vicente Fernández assured that she was present at the singer’s funeral.

December 17, 2021 · 18:55 hs

A new controversy revolves around the Fernández dynasty a few days after the death of Vicente Fernández, and it is that it appeared an alleged unrecognized daughter of the singer.

Ana Lilia Arechiga related for ‘Chisme no Like’ how her mother and the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ met when the singer was 20 years old and working in Guadalajara.

It also revealed that met don Chente during a 2016 Hillary Clinton event in Las Vegas, but he only managed to tell her that she was his daughter, something that surprised Fernández.

Alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández sends a strong message to the family

One of the strong revelations that Ana Lilia Arechiga shared is that the singer Vicente Fernández did know of its existence, but it was the family that did not allow them to meet or see each other.

“There is evidence where they (the Fernández family) they did not allow my father to recognize me… and by pride and by blessing I am the only and the first daughter. I think and think … I have to touch something, I did not come for that, I do not come for that, I clarify, I wanted to see my father, but for these vultures I did not arrive“he commented.

He also related that he was present at the singer’s funeral through the lilies that adorned her grave, which would represent the way in which Vicente would want to have her close.

Finally, Arechiga said he had a surprise for the Fernández family, which would prove that she is the eldest daughter of Don Chente and that it will be released during the Christmas festivities.