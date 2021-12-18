Vicente Fernández: the valuable garment that Pedro Infante used in Los Tres Huastecos and gave “Chente”

Vicente Fernández died on December 12. (AP Photo / Claudio Cruz, file)

After the death of Vicente Fernandez, also know as The Charro de Huentitán or “Chente”, last Sunday, December 12, have come to light various questions, myths and stories about the figure of the singer and actor.

And it is that he was considered one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional genre, so much so that personalities from all walks of life sent their condolences to his family and remembered the interpreter.

Personalities of the politics like the same president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), They spoke on the subject after the news was released. The president, through his account Twitter, he sent his condolences to the friends, family and followers of the Charro de Huentitán. “I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad,” said AMLO.

Later, on Monday, during his morning press conference, the president again mentioned the issue of the death of “Chente.” “Since yesterday we express our condolences to family, friends, supporters, followers of Vicente Fernandez, symbol of the ranchera song, a popular singer known in Mexico and abroad. We are going to end the conference listening to him, agree on what song while we unburden all these issues, “said the president.

Great personalities, such as President López Obrador, or US President Joe Biden, lamented the death of Vicente Fernández. EFE / Francisco Guasco



Before finishing his classic lecture, he asked for the song of “Come back, come back, come back”.

Even the President of the United States, Joe biden, expressed his condolences at the death of the Charro de Huentitán.

“The world of music has lost an icon. Vicente Fernández’s music created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and to all who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come ”, he expressed.

The Charro de Huentitán had many valuable things, perhaps the most valuable was his ranch The Three Foals, named in honor of his three sons: Vicente, Alejandro and Gerardo Fernández.

The singer was veiled in the sand that is in what was his ranch Los Tres Potrillos. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)

The also Mexican businessman, record producer and actor was born in Jalisco, and never lost his love for his homeland, which led him to build a 500 hectare ranch in the 1980s in that state. Since then, the ranch would become his main residence.

The place is located in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, at kilometer 20 of the Guadalajara-Chapala highway. There, in his dream residence, he lived next to his beloved wife, “Doña Cuquita”. In the enclosure there is a sand, which was the place where the singer was veiled, a pool and even a restaurant. However, there are other items that have been revealed after his departure.

Throughout his career, Chente He had the opportunity to meet various personalities from the artistic field. One of these great personalities he met was the famous actor and singer Pedro Infante, who during the time of Cine de Oro Mexicano, became an icon.

Recently, a photograph was released, where you can see Vicente Fernández next to Lupita Infante, daughter of Pedro Infante. In the image they are seen hugging and smiling.

The photograph shows the jacket that supposedly belonged to Pedro Infante. Photo: Taken from Instagram

A striking jacket wearing the daughter of the “idol of Mexico”, brown. According to the medium The Herald of Mexico, said jacket belonged to Pedro Infante, however, he decided to give it to him Charro de Huentitán, who in turn, gave it back to Infante’s daughter. According to the media, this jacket was the one Infante used in the filming of the Mexican film “The Three Huastecos”.

