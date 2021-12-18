(VIDEO) Rosie Rivera breaks down in tears when she is called a shoplifter

The family of Jenni Rivera is divided because of an audit requested in June of her sister, Rosie rivera, issued by the five children of “La Mariposa del Barrio.” And although the family assured that the audit was a normal procedure, the person in charge of the administration left her niece free, Jacqie rivera, arguing that the conflict generated anxiety and mental problems.

Now approaching important dates such as Christmas and the New Year, Juan Rivera published a very emotional video where we see Rosie Rivera devastated.

“This year has taught me a lot. I noticed that many people are not there. Yesterday I noticed that a lot of family does not follow me, I am not going to say much, I thought I only lost Jenni’s children. And that breaks my heart. I knew that I lost Lupe and Gustavo a few years ago. And you wonder who else doesn’t believe in me, and your mind starts to roll. And yesterday I thought I was going to have a brain accident.

In the midst of an anxiety attack and tears, the sister of “La Diva de la banda” said that an experience on the street devastated her.

“I took my kids to a restaurant and ordered, and there was a girl In the line that said to a boy: ‘look, she looks like Jenni’s sister’, I didn’t say anything, I never do and the man behind said: ‘Yes, she looks like Rosie, just that Rosie is a shoplifter ‘ and I couldn’t say anything. “

Rosie Rivera is supported by Juan Rivera and Doña Rosa

After this moving experience, Jenni Rivera’s sister is seen being supported and hugged by her mother, Doña Rosa and her brother Juan Rivera, while a priest prays for them.

“You no longer know where you can go and how they are seeing you, and they have to think – name, these must be thieves … imagine yourself, arriving and that the waiter says that he does not want to serve her because she is a shoplifter– “said Juan Rivera who has always supported his sister.

The singer has assured that his sister is an honest person and that millionaire and absurd expenses, such as travel, are rumors.