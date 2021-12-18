Videos of the tragic accident in which the music producer Flow La Movie died

The music world is shocked by the tragic death of music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, who died along with his wife and son in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

In social networks they have spread some videos where the aircraft is seen on fire.

The accident in which Flow La Movie and eight other people lost their lives occurred on December 15 near the International Airport of the Americas in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to the first reports, the aircraft in which the music producer was traveling had already taken off from the El Higüero terminal bound for Orlando, Florida, United States. However, they had to make an emergency landing.

The Helidosa airline, owner of the damaged device, published a statement on Instagram in which they regretted the events. They also released the names of the victims and indicated that they are conducting investigations to learn more about what happened.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and regret. And we ask to accompany with prudence and much solidarity to support the affected families who, together with us, are going through this very difficult time ”, indicated the company.

Besides Flow La Movie, who else was killed in the accident?

Also on the list of victims are the music producer’s wife, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31; Keilyan Hernández Peña, 21, the minors Jayden Hernández, 4, and Jesiel Jabdiel Silva, 13, as well as Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18.

The accident also claimed the lives of the Venezuelan pilot Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredi, 47, and the Dominicans Victor Emilio Herrera, 32, who was a co-pilot, and Verónica Estrella, 26, a stewardess.

Messages in networks



This unfortunate fact has been lamented by some artists who worked with Flow La Movie.

Some of those who have posted messages are Don Omar, who wrote on his Instagram account: “Sorry for your loss and that of your family. Thanks for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later “.

Likewise, the artistic producer Raphy Pina (Pina Records), published a series of photos to mourn the death of his colleague. “What a great pain My God, a warrior, his family and crew lost their lives in a flight. Condolences to all your loved ones. Horrible event. RIP. How awful”, were the words of the couple of the Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

For his part, Colombian singer J Balvin said: “José Ángel, thank you for your good vibes always high !! Fly high ”.