Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Saturday, December 18

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Take the risk to expose your ideas under this Full Moon. Someone comes back to you with a proposal. Analyze it well before making a decision if it is love. Don’t be dazzled by material things, but don’t miss a good opportunity under the positive influence of the stars, either. Lucky numbers: 33, 8, 17.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The favors you did in the past are now returned to you multiplied. Pay attention to details and don’t get lost in doing a thousand things at the same time. Your charm and sweetness are emphasized by the positive energy of the Full Moon and will put many at your feet when it comes to love. Lucky numbers: 6, 45, 50.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your magnetism and your personal charisma are exalted. Take the opportunity to highlight your qualities and make yourself known in your social world. It is time for changes and courageous decisions. You will dare to be happy without feeling guilty. The power to overcome everything comes to you from your great spiritual strength. Lucky numbers: 14, 8, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is time to wait patiently for what you want in life. There are meetings of wills, but there is no stronger than yours. Use a lot of diplomacy to make your relationships successful. Don’t demand so much from others. You are where you have always wanted to be, sure of what you want. Lucky numbers: 51, 20, 10.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

A person with a water sign (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) will give you the solution to possible financial problems if you work together with them. Don’t take the criticism of others so seriously. Learn to laugh at your mistakes. Good humor should always be present in your life. Lucky numbers: 12, 14, 30.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

This Full Moon leads you to take charge of your life. You have before you the help you need to move on and start a new life. Love relationships have been put to the test and what suits you is strengthened, but in other cases it will see the end of something that never worked. Lucky numbers: 15, 22, 32.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

You will realize now that it is up to you to change the things that you dislike. You will no longer feel tied to anyone and you will recognize that you can achieve everything that is impossible. Your weapons will be your good communication, your creativity and your talents. The energy of the Full Moon saturates you with charm and passion. Lucky numbers: 28, 15, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will like to get involved in new experiences that stimulate you to know more about the world, to know new places and people. The unique charm of the Full Moon provides you with energy and recovery from any physical complaints. You will feel like giving a new direction to your life. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your attitudes change and now you will not be willing to be as giving as before. You will want to have time for yourself, invest in yourself and this will have to be accepted by those who love you and you deserve it. Use your charms to attract love under this Full Moon. Lucky numbers: 7, 40, 25.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The energy of the Full Moon will help you curb this tendency to want to rush things. Enjoy nature, good music, good reading. Let everything flow, do not rush, do not make last minute changes, although it is time to start something new in your life. Lucky numbers: 27, 14, 7.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your purpose to change the course of things makes everything start to take a favorable turn for you. New fields of interest are given such as studies, trips abroad and new companies under the influence of this Full Moon. You will be amazed at what you are capable of. Lucky numbers: 17, 3, 51.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Excellent period to reinvent your personal appearance. The Full Moon brings you luck in love, but the stars advise you to be patient with your loved one. You feel invalid of power and intensity when it comes to love and this complicates your relationships with the person you love a bit. Lucky numbers: 1, 28, 49.