we choose the best mobiles, ‘tablets’, ‘smartwatches’ and more

Give away technology is already a classic of the Christmas and a good opportunity to replace your mobile, tablet or Smart watch old for a more recent one and, already put, with better benefits. But it is also an unbeatable opportunity to test smart devices such as robot vacuum cleaners or the kitchen robots, which can help us do the most routine household tasks with less effort. And if you haven’t done your year-end shopping yet, don’t worry. Because in Showroom we have chosen the best tech articles that, sure, they will be a success during these parties. Also, many have discounts of up to 60% for even power save 600 euros.

POCO X3 Pro

The smartphone POCO X3 Pro has a screen DotDisplay FHD + 6.67 inch, a 120 Hz refresh rate and one 240 Hz sampling rate. In addition, it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a powerful system that will allow the user to enjoy games with high speed and without any problem, that is, guaranteeing fluidity, even if the graphics require higher performance. This phone, which has 8 GB RAM Y 256 GB of internal storage, also incorporates a quad camera with a 48MP main lens and one 5,160 mAh battery capacity with fast charging technology at 33 W. Compatible with Alexa, other features offered by the terminal are the dual speakers (for surround sound) and system Flagship against drops and scratches. In Amazon this product has more than 6,500 ratings. 13% discount, save 40 euros.

Enlarge

Others smartphones that may interest you

Samsung Galaxy TAB A7

Is tablet Samsung has a 10.4 inch screen and features a practical, entertainment-focused design. Equipped with a Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3 GB RAM Y 64 GB of internal storage, the device has 4G and wifi connection Y quad stereo sound, so it is perfect to enjoy the best series, movies or music in streaming. Also, add a 7,040 mAh battery capacity and a 8MP main camera. In Amazon this product has more than 11,200 ratings. 16% discount, save 50 euros.

Enlarge

Other tablets that may interest you

Garmin Instinct

Engineered to military standards to withstand the elements, the Garmin Instinct is a smart watch with bluetooth which can receive emails, text messages and alerts when linked to a smartphone compatible. East smartwatch, further, works with various global satellite navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) so that the user can better monitor their activity in the most demanding environments. The device adds, among others, ABC sensors, including altimeter, barometer and electronic three-axis compass, heart rate sensor on the wrist, stress management and a sleep log. As for the battery, it guarantees up to 14 days of autonomy. In Amazon this product has more than 22,500 ratings. 40% discount, save 120 euros.

Enlarge

Others smartwatches that may interest you

Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport , for 86.32 euros (save 92.68 €)

Apple Watch SE 2021 , for 286 euros (save € 13)

Amazfit Bip S Lite , for 39.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 SM , for 236.60 euros (save € 33.40)

Xiaomi Mi Watch, for 109.19 euros

Fitbit Charge 4

Is GPS activity tracker integrated is ideal for exercising outdoors, since it allows you to do without the mobile phone without losing sight of the distance traveled in real time or, once finished, the training intensity together with route and the effort made. In addition, the device has a minutes function in active zone (which warns about which heart rate zone the user is in), another that record the dream and, in addition, it can receive notifications of calls, text messages, applications, and so on. With regard to autonomy, battery lasts up to seven days. In Amazon this product has more than 55,100 ratings. 33% discount, save 50 euros.

Enlarge

Other activity bracelets that may interest you

Xiaomi Band 5 , from 18.99 euros

Fitbit Inspire 2 , for € 59.95 (save € 40)

Huawei Band 4 Pro , for 57.90 euros (save 21.10 €)

Amazfit Band 5 , for 26.90 euros (save 18.09 €)

Samsung Galaxy Fit2, from 58.86 euros

Tozo T10

The Tozo T10 wireless headphones offer a Hi-Fi stereo sound thanks to 8mm speaker driver, offering powerful bass, a smooth midrange, and clear highs. With Bluetooth 5.0, these helmets are compatible with HSP, HFP, A2DP and AVRCP and provide a instant pairing and one stable transmission without interruptions. Furthermore, they are water resistant (IPX8) and provide a autonomy of more than six hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the case (that has technology of fast charge). In Amazon this product has more than 220.300 ratings. 40% discount, save 20 euros.

Enlarge

Other wireless headphones that may interest you

Apple AirPods , for 109 euros (save 40 €)

Bose SoundSport , for 139.95 euros (save € 40)

Sony WF1000XM3 , for 119.20 euros (save € 130.80)

JBL T110BT , for € 22.95 (save € 17.04)

Huawei FreeBuds 3, for 159 euros (save € 20)

Echo Dot (3rd generation)

The smart speaker Amazon’s most famous is designed with a fabric finish that fits perfectly in any space in the house. The device, which can be control with voice because it is compatible with Alexa, play music on streaming and provides a louder, higher quality sound. In addition, if the user has more compatible Echo devices spread over several rooms, they can fill the entire home with music. Of course, it also gives the possibility of control household devices with your voice (turn on the lights, adjust the thermostats, lock the doors …). In Amazon this product has more than 67,100 ratings. 60% discount, save 30 euros.

Enlarge

Other smart speakers that may interest you

Marshall uxbridge , for 199 euros

Sonos one , for 229 euros

Bose Home Speaker 300 , for 279.95 euros

Energy Sistem Smart Speaker 5 Home , for 68.30 euros (save € 31.60)

Sont SRS-RA3000, for 239.20 euros (save € 60.80)

Kindle

Carrying your private library in your pocket or in the palm of your hand has never been easier than with Kindle. East electronic reader, the most popular on Amazon, has dimmable integrated light, which allows you to read for hours inside and outside the home, both day and night. In addition, it has a 167 dpi display with high contrast that it reads like printed paper, without any reflectioneven in sunlight. It also allows underline passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size. All this, without leaving the page you are reading. With capacity for thousands of titles, the device guarantees weeks of battery. In Amazon this product has more than 10,200 Ratings. 17% discount, save 15 euros.

Enlarge

Other electronic readers that may interest you

Kobo Clara HD , for 135 euros (save € 4)

Kindle Oasis , for 249.99 euros

Kobo nia , for € 79.99 (save € 19.01)

PocketBook Basic Lux 2 , for 127.36 euros

Woxter Scriba 195, for 74.09 euros

Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite guarantees a reproduction in streaming fast and with quality Full HD just by connecting it to the TV. In addition, it includes the voice control with Alexa, so you only have to press a button and ask the assistant what you want, from searching for content to starting playback in thousands of apps (Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max, DAZN …). It also offers the possibility of listening to music through applications such as Spotify or Amazon Music. Easy to set up and discreet, this product has more than 22,800 ratings. 37% discount, save 11 euros.

Enlarge

Other media players that may interest you

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S , for 63 euros

NVIDIA Shield TV , for 124.99 euros

Google Chromecast , for 28.83 euros (save € 10.17)

Android TV Box , for 48.99 euros

Fire TV Cube, for € 84.99 (save € 35)

Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected

Conga 1990 Connected is a 4-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that sweeps, vacuums, mops and mops, and has three power levels and six modes of cleaning (Auto, Borders, Manual, Room, Spiral and Return home). Programmable 24 hours, the device has the technology iTech Smart 2.0, that is, with a function of smart navigation to adapt to the home and with which automatically returns to the charging base in case it runs out of battery. It is also capable of cleaning under furniture, detecting obstacles, and avoiding falling down stairs. This smart device can also be drive from a app Y connect it to virtual assistants voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant). Battery lasts up to 160 minutes. In Amazon this product has more than 13,100 ratings. 50% discount, save 150 euros.

Enlarge

Other robot vacuum cleaners that may interest you

Cecotec Mambo 10090

This food processor is equipped with 30 functions (it chops, chops, blends, grinds, sautées, grinds, pulverizes, grates, reheats, whips …) and is even capable of cooking with precision grade by grade, in a water bath, and so on. Also, add a 3.3 liter stainless steel jug capacity, easy to clean and that You can put it in the dishwasher, and a intelligent heat output system, which ranges from 0 to 10 levels simulating a traditional fire, with a soft, medium or strong flame. It also includes the spoon MamboMix and one two-tier steamer with great capacity to be able to cook steamed without limit. In Amazon this product has more than 4.500 ratings. 33% discount, save 150 euros.

Enlarge

Other kitchen robots that may interest you

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 12-18-2021.