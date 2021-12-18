Webs to encrypt and decrypt

One of the easiest ways is to write the words backwards, a language that you will have tried as a child. This will not need any website to decipher it because you just have to be patient and go around the letters to form the words and phrases with your interlocutor. But beyond this one, so basic, there are many more complex ones such as Cesar Cipher, Vigenère Cipher or Hill Cipher. And one of the advantages of having the Internet always at hand is that we will not need to go wondering how to write something or wonder what they have told us because there are websites that “translate” it to us or that allow us to understand this secret code.

Although most of the ciphers are suitable for doing without websites or calculators, there are pages that make this easier for us and that will make it easier for us to decipher.

Get used to writing in code will not be easy At the beginning, but if you are willing to do so and want to try a new way of communicating, we will explain how to do it and all the options to be able to talk with friends, family or with your partner without anyone being able to understand you. Of course, keep in mind that WhatsApp or Telegram chats are encrypted and normally you don’t have to worry about someone spying on you, but you may want to add an extra layer of security or just do it for fun or for avoid being understood if someone reads your WhatsApp.

Although we can do it manually, there is a website that we recommend you always have at hand: Planet Calc. It is a page with all kinds of calculators for all possible subjects. Unit converters, math, finance, statistics, navigation calculators … And the ones that interest us: online cryptographic calculators that allow us to write and read in code.

Depending on the type of encryption you can choose one or the other. But it is not the only website and we leave some alternatives that we can always have at hand.

Caesar Calculator

The Caesar Cipher consists of changing the positions of the alphabet. ROTN is the language used and N is the position change value. That is, if you put ROT2 the “a” will become a “c” or the “y” will become an “a”. If it is ROT3, the “a” becomes “d” … and so on. But the calculator helps us to have all the possible transformations of a sentence as we want ROT2, ROT3 …

We simply write in the corresponding box and we will see how ADSL ZONE would look using ROT1, ROT2, ROT 3. Luckily, it works easily and we can quickly decipher what they tell us if we have paper at hand since the calculator does not work with the opposite effect: it does not decipher you in normal language.

The same version is also found in a Caesar calculator with numbers that does not modify the letters by other letters but by figures.

Vigenère cipher

This is another encryption based on the previous one. But it is a combination of the above using several different types to make a sequence. The advantage is that in this calculator we can decode a coded message. Of course, it is easy to internalize so that anyone who learns or knows it will be able to understand our messages. The difference with the previous one is that each letter can be encrypted differently at different points in the message, making it more difficult to find out.

In addition to the PlanetCalc calculator, there are other websites that allow you to encrypt or decrypt a message using Vigenere’s encryption. This is the case of the dcode.fr page, which is easy to use and with all kinds of tools. We can write a text and configure the settings: encryption key size, language …

Encryption A1Z26

This is one of the ones that we have surely used at some time: instead of writing the word using letters, we change them to numbers in which A equals 1 and Z equals 26 in Spanish. It is easy and we can do it without a calculator but it is much easier to do it with a calculator that will automatically separate the different words and letters, changing them without having to think. In this case, the calculator encodes and decodes if we use the Planet Calc version. We just have to write the text that interests us in the box and touch “calculate”

As in the previous case, dcode.fr is also capable of “translating”. We can encrypt or decrypt a message with this type of secret code. It allows us to customize the alphabet, choose the value of the first letter (Thus, A will not always be equal to 1) and it allows us to choose a separator between numbers, for example. When we have finished it, we touch on “encrypt” and we will see the result on the left side.

Other options: self-destructing messages

We do not necessarily have to write coded messages if we want to hide something, but we have the option of sending messages that self-destruct. We can do it on Telegram for years and WhatsApp allows it since 2021.

In Telegram, the steps are simple from a secret chat:

Open Telegram

Tap on the pencil button in the lower right corner

Choose the option «New secret chat»

Choose the contact you want to have that conversation with

Thus you open a secret chat in which we can choose the time of self-destruction.

We can do the same in WhatsApp since 2021 but only with the images sent: an icon of a clock appeared on these dates that allows us to make the image erase itself once its recipient has seen it.

The downside of WhatsApp is that, at least for now, we can’t send messages that self-destruct, although they won’t take long to arrive.