What does the blood drop emoji mean?

WhatsApp has been characterized as being the instant messaging application with the best library of emojis of all.

Within its great repertoire we can find an emoticon for almost every feeling, emotion, holiday, profession or even food that we are talking about.

And to ensure that the app continues to stay ahead, its developers constantly improve and incorporate new emojis to WhatsApp that allow users to express themselves freely.

However, due to the large number of emojis that exist, on many many occasions it may happen that we do not fully understand the true meaning of some of them.

So in this note we will explain the origin and meaning of the emoji of the Blood drop.

What does the WhatsApp blood drop emoji mean?

According to Emojipedia, a portal specialized in the meaning and curiosities of emoticons, the drop of blood from WhatsApp it has several little-known meanings.

The emoji that is also called Drop of Blood can be used to express that a person is injured and needs a blood transfusion.

However, it can also be used to refer to that a person is menstruating or simply to imply that you will donate blood.

Notably, this emoticon was approved as part of Unicode 12.0 in 2019 and added to Emoji 12.0 in 2019.

Now that you know the true meaning of this emoji, do not hesitate to use it correctly with your friends and WhatsApp contacts.