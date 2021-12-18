What happened? Christian Nodal shocks EVERYONE with this PHOTO: “he already gave the old man”, they say

Christian nodal It has become a trend this Saturday after a photograph was disseminated on social networks where the singer Mexican reappeared after a long absence from digital platforms; However, fans of the artist They turned their backs upon noticing a drastic physical change that is palpable in the Mexican regional singer.

Although the photograph was originally published a week ago, it was until today that the controversy flared. Has been the driver Tania Rincon who published a series of postcards and a video on his Instagram account of his attendance at a concert he offered Christian nodal in the city of Los Angeles, California.

In two of them Corner He appears smiling next to Belinda’s fiancé, who showed a very different aspect from the one he was used to in the press; now he looks a bit more robust, maybe with some extra kilos and the face a little more round. The new image of Nodal generated an immediate reaction from the users of the networks, who assured that the singer has given “the old man”

What happened to Christian Nodal?

Once the photographs were released, the reactions of the Internet users were immediate and the controversy it turned on; After reappearing on the networks, users destroyed Christian nodal with the comments and began to speculate if the singer has stopped caring.

Even some of the artist’s fans claimed that Nodal “He already gave the old man” and that “he looks finished”, despite the fact that he is only 22 years old. What is true is that the boyfriend of Belinda Yes it has undergone a great change from a few months to date; his face looks very different and maybe those extra kilos they have visually given it some extra years.

Between the reactions made known in networks, there were those who assured that Nodal “He looks older”, in addition to “he looks as if he had already been a 30-year career”, in the midst of this controversy there were no shortage of those who began to guilty. Even many of his fans assured that Belinda was responsible for everything, since they assured that he has not taken enough care of him.

“Belinda it is taking away all the collagen from Nodal, It seems like a gift ”,“ I saw the first photo and I said to myself: ‘And who is that man with Tania?’ ” followers of Tania Rincon they left in their post. Criticisms of the singer were both for the new appearance of his face and for his weight, so there were those who even suggested that he start exercising, since he looked much more “chubby”.

