What is Wallapop Pro, how to hire it, sell it and advantages of using it

Among the services included in Wallapop Pro, with its consequent benefits, we find that the ads will always appear as preferred results in searches. Thus, when users do this search, these results will appear first, so the products will get better visibility than others. Also you profile will highlight over the others because it has a different design, in addition to the fact that users will be able to save you as favorite to be able to see what you sell if they are usually interested in your products.

Also, if you have a physical store you can include your location and information about it. Your phone number and website will appear on your profile so that potential clients will have an easier time contacting you. On the other hand, the published announcements do not expire, so you won’t have to republish them if you haven’t sold them on time. You will have it there whenever you want it or until you sell it.

How to hire

Hiring Wallapop Pro is extremely easy. In addition, you must bear in mind that the free account has a limit Maximum of 200 products for sale, so if you are going to sell more you will have to go to the corresponding payment account at the time. First of all, you will have to register and identify you in Wallapop to be able to access this service to later contract it from the option that appears in the service itself. Soon we will tell you how to do it.

How much

The price of your Pro account will depend on the products you usually sell, since all of them except the free account have the same advantages. With Wallapop in its modality free You will be able to access Wallapop Envíos to sell to people from anywhere and with a maximum publication limit of 200 articles.

From 200 articles you will necessarily have to go to the Pro plan, whose price will depend on the maximum limit of articles. All payment options will offer you in addition to Wallapop Sending ads without time limit, personalized profile, phone and web sharing and visibility in searches. Subscription will be renewed each month and you can cancel it whenever you want, you can also try it for free for 30 days if you wish.

Wallapop Pro Plan Basic is for a maximum of 200 items and is priced at 19.50 euros a month, Wallapop Pro Plan 400 has a maximum of 400 items and a price of 29.50 euros per month, by Wallapop Pro Plan 800 would you pay 49.50 euros per month with a maximum of 800 articles, Wallapop Pro Plan 1200 has a monthly cost of 79.50 monthly euros and Wallapop Pro Plan 2000 cost 114.50 euros per month.

These are the prices of many categories, but there are others that have their own rate. Are Motor and accessories for a price that starts at 9 euros per month, real estate for 19 euros per month, cars for 39.99 euros per month and motorcycles from 19 euros per month. In these categories, there are superior plans depending on the items for sale, which you will know at the time of hiring, you can even negotiate more by talking to the platform.

As we can see, its name comes from the maximum limit of items that you can sell with it and these prices are those that it establishes in a promotional way, since its price after the promotion will be double the indicated rates.

How to do it

To identify yourself or log in with Wallapop you can do it with your account Facebook, Google and continue with your email. In the Web, you will see it from the top right page of the page. Once you do, you will see the option to go to Wallapop pro where you will find your products. Otherwise, you have an option on the left side of the page.

To do it from the application, you just have to go to your account (where it says You on the right, below) and from there where it says Account you can give to become Pro. There you will see a new screen that boosts your online business and its advantages, as well as the option to try 30 days for free. After giving to Become Pro and try for free, you will have to choose the category corresponding to the products you are going to sell. There you can access the same options. Choose the one that interests you and fill in the data to become a Pro.

If later, if you go to the web to Wallapop Pro or from the app, you will find different options with their corresponding prices. You can give to Everything else (What individuals usually sell on the platform) or you can also give to Motor and accessories, real estate, cars and motorcycles if this is what you sell. The latter you can try free and after 30 days you will have to pay the amount corresponding to its category.

In all other products, once you hit try with discount, you can access your Pro account for 19.5 euros per month (its price after the promotion is 39 euros). You can choose the basic one or go directly to any of the others. Once you have chosen it, go down on the page and in the payment method add card. Also, indicate if you want to receive bills or not and then give a discount to try. If you want try for free Wallapop Pro currently only offers it in the categories of real estate, motor and accessories, cars and motorcycles.

How to sell with Wallapop Pro

If you want to sell in Wallapop Pro you can do it in the same way as you would in the free mode, only you will access major advantages such as superior visibility and a prominent profile that you have to optimize so that your customers know more about you and sell more.

Let’s imagine you want to sell a motor and accessories product. You can access the free option for 30 days (you will notice that the price is higher if you are going to sell more items and up to 99 euros per month if you want to publish without limits). Once you have given him 30 days free to try, you have given him to continue, you include your card and choose if you want an invoice as in any other product. The payment is with Stripe, a secure payment platform.

The first thing we recommend you do is that customize your Pro profile, so click on this option when it appears. If you don’t, you can go to this option later, so don’t worry about it. There you can put your profile picture with your main and cover photo, your location, description of your business, opening hours, telephone and website. If you go to Wallapop pro option you can modify your account easily if you want to upgrade or unsubscribe.

You will go to Products and there you will indicate what you are going to upload. You have the option to choose between something you don’t need, a vehicle, property, services and employment. You must indicate What do you sell, its category, price, subcategory, status, description, hashtags, photos, if you send and the weight of the package. They are also studying the possibility of additional services such as installation, configuration and warranty on pro account. It will indicate where the products are sold and you must give Upload product (below) or see what it looks like.

From your mobile, you can do it from the menu turn it up and you choose a category. If you give Motor and accessories, which is the Pro option you have chosen, you will be able to sell your products in a prominent way. You can sell any other product or do the same depending on the selected Pro account. You will upload images, you will put a title, description, subcategory, status, hashtags and if you send. Below you will put the price and currency and click on Upload product.

In your products, you will see manage the products corresponding to your Pro account, for example, manage engine and accessories in this case. In addition, you have many other options that you can customize on the platform to adapt it to your needs or improve your sales.

Worth?

One of the main questions that will arise is whether it is worth it. First of all, if you exceed the amount of 200 items You will have no choice but to switch to a pro account to continue selling from the platform, since the free mode has this limit. For this reason, we recommend that if you are going to do it you sign up as soon as possible because you will access the best features in all your ads, such as superior visibility. As there is no choice but to access a professional account to continue selling from these products, you have to assess whether you should make the decision, use another platform or just advertise these products. The usual thing is that it does compensate you, since you will have come a significant number of products and you will have obtained some benefits for it. This is how in these cases you can amortize easily the investment with the additional benefits that it entails. If not, you may need to assess your pricing policy.

If you do not exceed this number of articles, the decision about whether or not it is worth it becomes more complicated because you can sell for free. In this case, you must assess what you will earn using this service and what you have to pay. If you are going to sell few second-hand items and their price is low, it is most likely that it will not compensate you. If you obtain monthly benefits of less than 40 euros, neither, even if this amount is higher and not very high, because you will be paying more in commissions than you earn. On the other hand, what you have to value is really if you it pays to highlight your profile and ads On the rest, something that interests you if you have a business, a physical company and you want to be known or if you are going to earn a more than reasonable amount with the platform.

On the other hand, if you are a professional seller or want to highlight your ads in categories such as real estate, motor, cars and motorcycles, It is likely that you are interested in selling as soon as possible in the best possible conditions, since you will increase your chances of receiving several offers and closing the deal as soon as possible.