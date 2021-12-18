What mobile to give or self-gift at Christmas: list of smartphone ideas

In a week it will be Christmas, in a year that has also flown by. And although the usual in Spain is to wait for January 5 and the Three Wise Men, more and more people take advantage of the 24th and the holiday of Santa Claus to give gifts.

If this is your case and you are looking for a mobile to give to someone you love, or if you want to change terminals and indulge yourself by giving yourself the one you have been fascinated with for a long time, here is a list of the most desired smartphones of 2021 to time than other cheaper ones:

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra

In a year in which for the first time we have no longer had a successor to the Galaxy Note family -and there are other Galaxy models compatible with the S-Pen, which suggests that for now we will not see any more Note-, the top of the range of Samsung was reintroduced in early 2021. Its three flagships are the Galaxy S21 5G (from € 749), Galaxy S21 + 5G (from € 849) Y Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (from € 1,049):

Samsung Galaxy S21 : It has a body of 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 millimeters and 171 grams that houses a screen of 6.2 inch with resolution 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

: It has a body of 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 millimeters and 171 grams that houses a screen of with resolution 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Samsung Galaxy S21 +: Its measurements increase to 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and 202 grams to house a screen of 6.7 inch with the same resolve as his little brother.

Its measurements increase to 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and 202 grams to house a screen of with the same resolve as his little brother. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: It is the model with the largest dimensions, 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm and 228 grams, since it has a screen of 6.8 inches.

Here we tell you all its characteristics in detail.

iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

The flagship of Apple for this 2021, of the iPhone 13 there are up to 4 models starting with the standard version, two Premium and a ‘mini’ for those who are looking for the latest Apple terminal but do not need everything that their older brothers carry. In prices we have that iPhone 13 is worth from 909 euros, the iPhone 13 Mini from € 809, the iPhone 13 Pro from € 1,159 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max from € 1,259.

At the design level, they all share similarities beyond size, maintaining a very similar design line to that seen with the iPhone 12 with smooth edges. On the front it shows a smaller notch, although it has not left behind its functions such as FaceID that now has much more range with its new lens. Here you have all the details of the four models.

iPhone SE (2020)

Designed for those looking for an Apple mobile at a more permissive price or those who want to maintain the charm of the terminals with a 4.7-inch screen and not the mobile phones with a panel larger than 6 ” that were already a trend, the second generation of the iPhone It arrived last year, in 2020. The SE does not have infinite screen, but in the style of the iPhone 8 presents a panel with very sharp edges and something that has disappeared from the most modern iPhones: the classic physical front button.

The iPhone SE, which rides the same A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, brings back this button that houses the Touch ID technology that many fans missed and its price is from 489 euros.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

One of the best valued by specialized media this year, the OnePlus 9 and its 9 Pro version are first-rate flagships and they have managed to improve the main weak point of the previous OnePlus phones: Its cameras: The 9 Pro, which differs from the standard 9 in a larger, curved screen and a more complete rear camera, is measured face to face with the rest of the high-end terminals of the year.

It is a smartphone that offers high-end power, a large screen and most of the Premium features of its range. Battery life isn’t the absolute best, and it’s remarkably expensive considering OnePlus’s history in the smartphone market, but it has earned its place. The model OnePlus 9 is worth from 809 euros, and the OnePlus 9 Pro from 909 euros, although right now they have an 18% discount on their official website.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The US ban on Huawei caused a change in the crowded and competitive Chinese market for smartphone makers, and Oppo has been one of the best performers, currently the largest mobile phone maker in China. With his latest ‘flagship’ he has done what we always want to see: A well-built terminal, very powerful, serious competitor from others and with a distinctive design on its camera – that polished metal module is worthy of the Terminator.

With a lauded camera – albeit we lose the X2 Pro’s periscope sensor – with bespoke sensors and modes, a great-looking screen, a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, and super-fast charging, the only problem with the Find X3 Pro is its price, What is it 1,169 euros although now it has a discount of 19% on its official website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

The novelty in the mobile market is now in flexible screen mobiles, and although the technology is still very early for its massive adoption by the general public, this does not prevent companies like Samsung from continuing to launch models on the market to continue polishing their formula . This year, instead of Galaxy Note S21 We have found the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, of which we tell you all its features here.

And as usually happens, the novelty is paid, and given its technology, this mobile is not cheap although it can boast of mounting the most recent technology that there is in terms of panels The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is available from 1,809 euros, and the Z Flip3 from 1,059 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

One of Xiaomi’s most recent terminals, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen that does not envy the high-end devices that are worth twice as much in this list. The 1080p AMOLED display combo provides impressive detail along with accurate and vibrant colors. Display technology and resolution come together in a 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth and the gaming experience very fluid.

To that we add a very powerful camera, long battery life and good speakers for sound, and we have an attractive smartphone. from 249.99 euros.

Oppo A94 5G

The Oppo A94 is ultralight and very thin. The smartphone weighs 173 g and its thickness does not exceed 7.8 mm. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED screen on the front, but it is kept at 60 Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is assisted by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

This processor is very suitable for video games and can be compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Its 4310mAh battery is compatible with 30W fast charging. It incorporates a 48MP quad camera that defends itself quite well in the photographic section and its price is from the 379 euros.

Little X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is above all a machine for gamers at a lower cost with a 120Hz LCD screen, good autonomy thanks to a 5160mAh battery with 33W of charge and a Snapdragon 860 processor that allows you to fully enjoy your games. The bad thing is that in the camera section it is not exactly one of the best, but the terminal price is from € 219.99

realme 8i 4G

We add the Realme 8i in this selection and its price is below the 200 € bar. Its characteristics make it a rare bird difficult to classify. Finding a 120Hz LCD screen in this price range is a pleasant surprise and a real plus.

With a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, its 5000mAh battery gives it an autonomy of 2 days and is compatible with 18W fast charging. realme has equipped its smartphone with a triple 50MP photographic sensor. And all for € 169.