What separates Rodolfo Pizarro from Chivas for the Clausura 2022

One of the dreams of fans of the Club Guadalajara is that Rodolfo Pizarro come back as soon as possible and a few months ago there was supposedly contact for this to happen, but Inter Miami He ratified the Mexican soccer player as part of his squad. Now with the end of the MLS campaign the US squad does not rule out lending to forward, but there is a “little problem”.

Again the name of the “Joker” to join the ranks of the Sacred Flock in what would be the stellar signing of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, But the situation is not simple and as with all the other candidates who sound like reinforcing the Guadalajara residents, there is an issue that must be resolved in the first instance by the owner. Amaury Vergara.

What separates Pizarro from Chivas

According to ESPN, The obstacle is that Pizarro receives around three million dollars in salary per year, which complicates the situation, but the negotiation that the rojiblanco team seeks is that the Inter Miami absorb at least a part of this important salary that allows them to take over another part, perhaps majority, but not 100%.

While the desire of the American team is get rid of the Mexican attacker to vacate the position of Franchise Player to be reinforced with another element that can perform more than what the footballer has done, emerged from the quarry of the Tuzos del Pachuca, for it is a fact that was never felt comfortable in MLS.

Chivas is interested in Pizarro, but the leadership must make a decision in the following days on the financial capacity to be able to pay him, otherwise the Mexican I would return to another Liga MX team, although it is evident that the Flock takes hand before the great affection that he feels for the institution and that he is well paid by the chivahermanos, therefore, this story will continue …