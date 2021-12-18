What to do in New York with children | Your Very Local City New York

Something similar happens with the Grand Central Terminal, a giant of communication for New Yorkers that offers many places for good photographs. Your children will love knowing that the central clock of the terminal, in addition to being a perfect meeting place, is a great treasure: it is valued at about 10 million dollars, and that the beautiful ceiling is a representation of the sky, complete with illuminated stars and constellations. You can also play with them at The Whispering Gallery (just outside the famous Oyster Bar & Restaurant), where an auditory phenomenon allows people in opposite spaces to hear each other perfectly.