What to do in New York with children | Your Very Local City New York

New York is known as one of the most expensive cities in the world, so when it comes to family walks, parents have to see how they save a little without sacrificing fun. In this Localísimo New York guide, we show you many activities you can do in New York with children, for free!
Free museums and theme parks
NYC has about a hundred museums of all kinds: for children, historical, with the best works of art in the world … And practically all participate in a program that dedicates certain times a week so that they can be seen at no cost, or by the donation that one want. For example, the 09/11 Memorial, has available Tuesdays from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Bronx Zoo, full Wednesdays, the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), on Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Other attractions have joined the initiative, so if you go on Fridays from 3 pm to the New York Aquarium, you don’t pay. The same goes for the Brooklyn Botanical Garden on Saturdays from 10 am to 12 pm. For the complete guide to places where you can find free things to do with kids in New York, click here.
Great free concerts
In summer as well as in winter, different artistic groups and independent musicians offer pleasant concerts. Broadway has two very popular initiatives of this kind. And in general, musicians from all over the world perform everything from opera to hip hop and famous musicians, especially in parks, at various times. You can see the calendar here.
Storefront on Fifth Avenue
A walk down Fifth Avenue always results in a visual feast, but en December the show is dressed in capital letters by the waste of colored lights. In that month, Manhattan’s flagship department stores organize a great display of lighting and colors adorning their windows. Generally, the sumptuous exhibits remain until January 1.
Admire the houses of Dyker Heights
If you go to New York in December, for nothing in the world miss the opportunity to walk through Dyker Heights, in Brooklyn. This is the brightest neighborhood in the city. Each season, more than 100,000 people visit this Italian-American enclave in southwest Brooklyn to admire its vibrant spectacle, as each house is adorned with extravagant lights and
Christmas decorations including giant toy soldiers, nativity scenes and even background melodies. The walk is so popular that guided tours have been organized, both by bus and on foot.
One of the best things to do in New York with kids for free is to visit Bryant Park. In winter, he has an enchanted town called the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. There you can do everything: from watching hundreds of people skate on the ice, to seeing a collection of ‘igloos’ up close and doing ‘window shopping’ in its paradise of handicraft stores. And all while you walk (do a little exercise) and listen to beautiful Christmas melodies in the background.
Visit its historical sites
Connect your children with the culture of New York and the world, visiting historic buildings such as the New York Public Library, at 476 5th Ave. in downtown Manhattan, holds free exhibits. The lions that guard the entrance, Patience and Fortitude, are attractions in their own right.
Something similar happens with the Grand Central Terminal, a giant of communication for New Yorkers that offers many places for good photographs. Your children will love knowing that the central clock of the terminal, in addition to being a perfect meeting place, is a great treasure: it is valued at about 10 million dollars, and that the beautiful ceiling is a representation of the sky, complete with illuminated stars and constellations. You can also play with them at The Whispering Gallery (just outside the famous Oyster Bar & Restaurant), where an auditory phenomenon allows people in opposite spaces to hear each other perfectly.