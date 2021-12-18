WhatsApp: industry behind “happy day” images in family chats – Technology News – Technology

“Good morning. Everything is wonderful when we have special people around!”, Says the message written on a pink background, surrounded by flowers.

Behind this unpretentious image, so common in any WhatsApp family group, is an industry of companies and communication professionals that compete for every click.

It is a phenomenon that knows no borders or languages. That is repeated every day in Spanish-speaking countries, as well as in Portuguese-speaking countries.

Ricardo Oliveira, a Brazilian businessman who runs a network of image sites that reaches thousands of people daily, doesn’t even know an exact number of their reach.

The production, however, is intense.

Together with Oliveira, his small team participates in the conception, production and publication of images of “good morning”, “good night”, messages of optimism and even religious messages.

Your web pages are the ones that appear when someone Google searches for “good morning messages.”

Every day, they publish dozens of images and phrases that internet users can copy or share directly to a WhatsApp account in just a few clicks.

What your company gets is a number of visitors – several million a month – to each of its five websites.

And it is precisely this volume of visits that generates profits, since the ads placed in the advertising spaces of the pages are the source of income for the company.

“Being in the digital environment, it is more likely that we are distracted. And companies that advertise, with internet advertising, take advantage of this distraction to sell us things,” explains Maria Augusta Ribeiro, a specialist in netnography (the study of behavior in social networks).

When Oliveira’s company started 13 years ago, it also made money from advertisements, but its content was produced for blogs.

8 years ago he changed the focus and started producing messages that could be shared mainly on Facebook. But at present, WhatsApp is the star platform.

“My life has improved a lot thanks to the internet and the businesses that I was able to create,” says the businessman, who prefers not to detail the amount of his income.

Fun of a retiree

Once in WhatsApp groups, it is impossible to know the scope of a colorful image with a positive message.

But content creators say it’s not uncommon for a contact to unknowingly send them the image they came up with.

“On vacation, it happens more often, when an aunt of mine sends a message saying good morning. I joke asking if they know that they are sending me something that I did,” says Oliveira.

The business, however, is not so exclusive.

Eliete de Araujo, the founder of a site called Megafrases, entered the business as a simple hobby.

As a retiree, his son asked for help to “bring joy” to his friends in the condo where he lives.

“I always liked this type of message, but there were some sites where I did not like the images they used,” explains Eliete, who finances her page with advertising.

“I am impressed by the power of the internet. Today I am satisfied feeling useful after my retirement,” he says.

The scope of positive messages

If there is a perception that older women share this type of content more, in the case of Oliveira’s sites, the main visitors are slightly younger: between 25 and 35 years old.

“They are those who seek, those who know how to get to the content. But once on WhatsApp, the elderly like to share more,” says the businessman.

An internal projection says that for every 20 people who visit the site, 1 downloads or shares an image. And that image is forwarded, on average, to 10 people on WhatsApp.

In other words, on a site that had about 5 million visitors per month, its content would reach about 250,000 users of that platform.

Maria Augusta Ribeiro, who develops work for brands on digital behavior, highlights that during the pandemic messages of optimism have become even more viral, with topics ranging from mental health to love.

“If I smile at you in person, you immediately smile back. And that’s the simplest trigger to understand digital,” he explains.

“The medium takes advantage of this, of these love connections, to get us involved.”

