When sex is no longer what it was in New York | Catalonia

Warning, this text from beginning to end does not contain the main spoiler of And just like that, unlike other articles already published.

Any time passed was better. It is a mantra that the veterans of the place constantly repeat, especially in the journalistic union. And I begin to think that they are absolutely right. Especially after seeing the new installment of Sex in New York, which is titled And Just Like That I can’t quite see the translation clearly. It may sound frivolous, but for those of whom the show was a big deal in the 2000s, we had hope, very small after seeing both movies, but hope nonetheless. The experience can be summarized with a single adjective: very hard, especially due to the loss of strength of the protagonist. At the moment, only two chapters of the ten that have been shot are available. And that is seen in the new HBO Max format, which in theory presents the world much better to you and, especially, the streaming.

In order not to be totally self-destructive, it must be recognized that the series puts on the table a fundamental issue: it is time to grow old and it is better to do it with dignity. But she refers to it so many times, and so superficially, that in the end the viewer / spectator assumes that if they are like this, how we should be. Better not think. For what surely the series does have to continue to be a benchmark is for fashion. Designer Juan Avellanada says: “Honestly, even if it was crap, I’d still be a fan. I have grown up seeing Sex and the cityAs a person who likes fashion, when you dream about it and see those styles, those mixes and the playful part of fashion, you feel very identified. It is a window to a universe that you dreamed of. In the new chapters, I like to talk about real issues, how old they are, the styles (although you can tell that Patricia is not there), the new characters… ”. And he adds: “Even if it was the worst series in the world, it would still be super faithful.”

The series has some good things:

one. They dispose of Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattral) with dignity and send her to work in London. Actually, the actress declined to participate in this new project. She already made it clear once: “We were never friends.” Cattral revealed in an interview on the show Life Stories in October 2017 that her work on the series prevented her from being a mother.

two. The pandemic has left New York City and is already unnoticeable, except for a recurring gesture by Carry Bradshaw (Jessica Parker). She puts gel on her hands when she finishes eating and wears gloves to touch elevator buttons and handrails. Very in favor.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

3. A new protagonist appears that makes all of us who follow another endless story happy, Grey’s Anatomy. It is about Sara Ramírez who gives life to Che Diaz; prefers to be referred to as gender neutral and presents a podcast in which Carrie participates on a regular basis.

Four. Bradshaw’s way of dressing, without a doubt, is still the best, although more than pajamas he seems to wear evening dresses. And, above all, the style when ordering a taxi in New York.

The list of buts is long:

one. I start with Steve, Miranda’s husband, a minor character who once aroused tenderness. Perhaps what has hurt me the most. Old age does not mean going foolish. And it seems so. “I’m an old man,” he confesses at one point in the chapter in which it is reported that he has lost 60% of hearing in one ear and 40% in the other. Steve continues to adore Miranda, who in almost all of her solo introductory sequences is drinking. That creates suffering in the viewer who already sees her as an alcoholic.

two. The role of the protagonist. Okay, he suffers a blow as soon as this new season begins (we will not spoilers), but it looks absent and sparkless all the time. And especially when something so serious happens to you, you call the ambulance, right? Their reactions are not understood. She looks tired. The brilliant writer is lost in this new world and is unable, for example, to talk about masturbation. You feel self-conscious.

3. They want to be modern and in the first three minutes of the first chapter they shoehorn it into three concepts to show that they are in the 21st century: Carry captures an image for his Instagram channel, he has to prepare his speech in the podcast who participates and Miranda want to “tear the fingers” of their son from the PlayStation.

Four. Teresa Helbig, designer, is clear: “When it was created Sex in New York I felt an instant crush, it was love at first sight. It was probably because my vital moment converged in perfect harmony with Carrie … Her way of doing, living, thinking, dressing …. I was living a moment of pure personal and professional explosion, a moment of vindication and revolution that made me feel very identified with his character. I think the connection was so strong then, that the second part could not rhyme the same…. Ours has been a very intense and very inspiring love, but after so many years we have evolved differently ”. The best summary of these first moments is when the presenter of the program invites Carry to “get out of the pot and put her pussy on the grill”. For now, the protagonist resists. Although there are a few chapters left.