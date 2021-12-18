Why don’t they recommend using Johnson vaccine?

Getty Images CDC asks to use vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and not Jansen

With the advance of the Omicron variant of COVID and the urgent call for those who have not been vaccinated to do so immediately, and those who are already immunized to apply the booster dose, in order to be more protected one of the federal agencies with greater weight in health matters, he just issued a warning.

The recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that those who get vaccinated, opt for the doses available from Pfizer and Moderna instead of Johnson & Johnson, also known as Jansen.

The reason for the warning has to do with the appearance of blood clots that have been found in dozens of people who have received the Jensen vaccine, a situation that although it is rare, has generated alarm.





Clot development and vaccines # Get Connected We're live with Dr. José Lozada, Hematologist Oncologist, to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and clot registry in six vaccinated patients.

This was announced by CNBC, where it also mentioned that 9 people hospitalized after presenting symptoms related to the Jensen vaccine have died.

The aforementioned media assured that since Jensen’s drug against COVID began to be administered, a total of 54 people who have been analyzed, not only developed blood clots, but also had low levels of platelets.

This type of condition has occurred mostly in young women, who have found conditions such as thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS.

The CDC said 36 of those patients needed intensive care.





COVID-19: is the J&J vaccine safe despite its effects? This is the opinion of an expert | Telemundo News Official video of Noticias Telemundo. Dr. Javier Pérez-Fernández explains whether the cases of thrombosis presented by some people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 determine the safety of the product. In addition, we spoke with people who received it.

The newspaper El Tiempo reported that the recommendation was issued by the Advisory Committee of the CDC Centers on Immunization Practices, where all 15 members voted in favor of suggesting that Pfizer and Moderna drugs be better used.

“Messenger RNA vaccines are preferred to the Janssen vaccine against covid-19 for those over 18 years of age,” said the aforementioned committee, according to El Tiempo, where it was clarified, however, that those who prefer to get the Jensen vaccine may access it.





Play



FDA recommends pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine | Telemundo News Official video of Noticias Telemundo. The United States health authorities suspended the application of the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine in federal sites after six people developed disorders related to blood clots.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky supported the recommendation.

“Today’s updated recommendation emphasizes the CDC’s commitment to providing real-time scientific information to the American public,” the official said.

So far, more than 17 million doses of J&J (Jensen) have been applied in the United States.

“TTS case notification rates after Janssen vaccines are higher than previous estimates in men and women across a broader age range,” Dr. Keipp Talbot, chairman of the subgroup, told the advisory panel. CDC Vaccines and Safety.

Although the average number of deaths from the Jansen vaccine is 0.57 per million doses administered, Dr. Isaac See, a member of the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Team, cautioned that: “In reviewing these cases we have been amazed at how quickly the one in which the patient’s condition deteriorates and causes death ”. Symptoms among those who developed vaccine conditions (37 people, mostly women with an average age of 44 years) appeared nine days after vaccination.