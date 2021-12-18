Why you shouldn’t clean your mobile with alcohol too often

Why you shouldn’t use alcohol to clean your mobile.

A mobile phone should not only be clean on the inside, but also on the outside. A smartphone can be up to 10 times dirtier than a toilet and since we not only have it in our hands, but also close to the face, its disinfection is essential.

However, you have to be very careful with how you clean a mobile device. The first idea of ​​many users is to clean it with alcohol, a very aggressive product that although nothing happens to use it a couple of times, it can be quite harmful to electronics in case of using it for quite a long time.

You should not use alcohol to clean your mobile phone

Is what has happened to this Reddit user and owner of a Samsung Galaxy S10e. Since the current health crisis has settled in our lives, said user had always cleaned his mobile phone with alcohol until now …

According to himself in a post, the screen of his device has died suddenly. The phone works correctly in all other aspects (especially the alarm) but the screen does not turn on. Of course he took it to an official repair center and there they told him that The use of alcohol or sanitizing gel is quite harmful to phones and that he wasn’t the first person to have a broken phone repaired.

Luckily the protagonist of the story has only had to replace the screen with a new one, something that is very simple in most terminals, but he has been lucky that alcohol has not affected internal elements of the terminal like the motherboard, something much more complicated to replace.

Recommended mobile disinfectant wipes: clean your mobile in seconds

So if you want to clean your smartphone, the solution is much simpler. You just have to follow this guide and dissolve a little alcohol in water. In this way we will obtain the same result, but since the alcohol has water, it will be much less aggressive with the mobile.

