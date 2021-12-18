WINTER BASEBALL – César Valdez’s great work leads the Licey to roun robin

César Valdez was a worthy performance over six innings to propitiate a three-race victory for one of the Licey Tigres over the Cibaeñas Eagles, in a close duel held this Friday night at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

Licey’s victory (21-18) classifies it to the round robin. It is the third team to reach the semi-fund series together with the Eastern Stars and the Cibao Giants. There is only one square left with the Eagles and the Chosen One with the possibility of advancing.

Valdez (5-1), who had 6.0 innings of a career, three hits, five strikeouts and two walks, was the winner of the game, while Yunesky Maya (3-4), of the Eagles who had work of four innings With 9 hits, two runs and five strikeouts, he was the underdog. Jairo Asencio was credited with his 14th save of the season.

“The plan was to attack the hitters,” said Valdez after the game, who promised to continue “working hard” to continue helping Licey achieve their goal: to be champion.

He described the Eagles team as “a worthy rival.” “It’s always good to beat the Eagles,” said Valdez, satisfied with his performance.

Valdez’s work was complemented by Génesis Cabrera who threw one inning and three strikeouts, then Eyel De los Santos, one inning, the same as Asencio worked a one hit inning and struck out one.

For the Eagles, they followed Maya Luis Castillo, with two innings, three strikeouts; Wandy Peralta, an inning with a strikeout and Michael Tonkin, an episode.

Licey had their best offensive man in Sergio Alcántara. He was 4-for-3 with an RBI, while Jorge Bonifacio doubled and stepped on the rubber once; Dawel Lugo, a single with an RBI, while Emilio Bonifacio and Michael De león gave an indisputable and scored one each; Yermín Mercedes also gave a single.

The Eagles were limited by just three indisputable hits off the bats of Melky Cabrera who hit a double and drove in one, while Johan Camargo and Juan Lagares each got a single.

The races

The first line of the Tigres against the pitches of Yunesky Maya came in the bottom of the third by a single by Sergio Alcántara so that Michael De León scored from the second.

The Blues added another in the fourth, produced by a pusher hit by Dawel Lugo, scoring from the third Jorge Bonifacio to make the game 2-0, ahead of Licey.

In the upper part of the fifth episode, the Eagles discounted with a return before the pitches of César Valdes. Orlando Calixte received a transfer, the intermediate was cheated and scored by Melky Cabrera’s hit to put the game 2-1, ahead of Licey.

The third round was the product of a sacrifice fly by debutant Ramón Laureano, scoring on the ground and Emilio Bonifacio runs. Licey again took advantage of two (3-1). FINAL.