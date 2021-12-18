“Without him I would not be world champion”: Max Verstappen surrendered again to Checo Pérez

The last day of Formula 1 defined the world champion and had three protagonists in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Sergio Checo Pérez It was vital for Max Verstappen to achieve the miracle of beating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and thus being crowned world champion of the greatest division of motorsport.

The Guadalajara was really a wall for the British, even putting his position in the race at risk, from which he ended up retiring, so that the Dutchman achieves his goal in the final stage. Mad Max, still amazed by the performance of Checo Pérez, returned to give him full credit for his degree earned.

Czech proved to be the ideal partner for Verstappen

“I already said it in the race, but Checo is a legend. What he did for me in that last race to cut the gap, it was incredible. I am sure that without him, I would not be world champion, I owe him a lot”, explained Verstappen in a recent interview, where he reviewed his coronation as world champion.

And really, what was done by Checo Pérez has thrilled the world of motorsport, even those who are not yet so close to Formula 1. His great display of attitude and quality on the wheel have shown that having renewed their bond was a more than wise decision on the part of Red Bull.

Red Bull trusts its duo to repeat the title next season

With Verstappen’s title consummated, the pre-coronation image will not only be that of the Dutchman surpassing Hamilton, but will enter the history books as the tapatío it prevented the Briton from winning his eighth world champion title. Thus, thanks to the native of Guadalajara, Mad Max showed that teamwork surpasses talent.

The words of Horner, another who praises Checo

Christian Horner is the boss of Red Bull Racing and also the one in charge of what Checo Pérez has renewed to be a teammate of the current world champion during 2022. The manager was also in charge of having high praise for the Mexican pilot, in the same interview that his colleague offered.

“Checo has played a key role for the team. Defending like a lion against Lewis (Hamilton) so that it will cost him time and he achieved a free stop with which we were able to win the championship ”, declared the leader of the team of the renowned brand of energy drinks.