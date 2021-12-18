Wrestling match left referee hospitalized for cuts to his head – USA – International

A wrestling match in the town of Irving, U.S, almost ended in tragedy as a result of a failed trick that ended up injuring the referee in the head, for which he had to be referred to a medical center.

It happened days ago, during the event known as ‘Christmas Star Wars’, in which the contestant Devon nicholson repeatedly stabbed the referee in the head, Lando deltoro, in circumstances that are the subject of investigation.

The man had to be dragged out of the ring before the astonished gaze of the public and ended up hospitalized.

The video of the moment did not take long to go viral on social networks and revealed how the fighter, better known as ‘Hannibal’, knocked down Deltoro as part of the show and held him with a rear shot.

They gave me an accessory to create the weapon effect in combat. It was given to me by the World Class Pro Wrestling office, event organizer

He then drew out a kind of knife and began to drive it over and over into the referee’s forehead, who was unable to shake off the grip.

As a result of the attack, Deltoro began to bleed and raised concern among the personnel who were on the sides of the ring. Next, another fighter came up to separate them and the man was removed by the other judges while leaving a red trail on the canvas.

The wounded man was taken by medical personnel to a local hospital, where it was determined that he suffered a hypovolemic shock for the great loss of blood. Fortunately, he was able to be stabilized and is in recovery.

After what happened, both protagonists gave their versions of the incident.

In this regard, ‘Hannibal’ stated: “That referee was hired to bleed. He did not referee any other fights and that was his only purpose. They gave me an accessory to create the weapon effect in combat. It was given to me by the World Class Pro Wrestling office, event organizer, when I was in the ring. This referee was supposed to bleed from the razor cuts, which ended up cutting him seriously. “

And I add: “Also, he didn’t give me the indication to stop. If he had told me he was hurt, I would have stopped “.

On the other hand, Deltoro expressed on social networks: “It’s hard to talk with a 300-pound man’s knee on your back, as he strangles and stabs you. “

Now the fact is being investigated by the local police and by the authorities of the World Class Pro Wrestling, which have not yet given details about the continuity of the fighter ‘Hannibal’ in their events.

Trends THE WEATHER* With information from La Nación (GDA / Argentina)