Xiaomi’s new product is a compact, elegant and tremendously cheap thermos

This Xiaomi thermos is really nice and very cheap.

Xiaomi has done it again. Not content with manufacturing spectacular mobile phones and household products such as smart ovens, air conditioners or refrigerators, this time we are again presenting one of those products that yes or yes, we will want to have in our collection.

It is a thermos with a fairly elegant design and above all inexpensive, perfect to put any liquid in it and maintain its temperature. It is also available in various colors.

This Xiaomi thermos is not only cheap but also quite inexpensive

As we read in Gizmochina, this new MIJIA thermos has a capacity of 350 ml and a weight of approximately 190 grams, making it ideal to take on a trip or use while walking.

Available in black, white, pink and blue colors, the thermos has a double layer of stainless steel that maintains the temperature of the liquid for longer. It is also resistant to corrosion and is really easy to clean.

The best of all, and as it happens with this type of Xiaomi or MIJIA product, is its price. For only 49 yuan or what is the same, less than 8 dollars, we can get hold of it. The negative note, which is only available in authorized Chinese stores of Tmail, Mi Home or Xiaomi itself. Let’s hope that in the near future it will also be sold outside its borders.

