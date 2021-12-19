14 functions that you will only have on your mobile if you buy a Google Pixel

These are the 14 characteristics that differentiate the Google Pixel from its most direct competitors.

If the Google Pixel have managed to dazzle so many Android smartphone users, it is not because of its design or its hardware, but because of its software, which achieves high-quality photographic results with much more restrained sensors than competitive models and includes a series of exclusive functionalities that you cannot find in any other terminal.

In this sense, after revealing the 7 exclusive and less known features of Google smartphones, now we bring you, thanks to a video that the youtuber Facundo Holzmeister has published on his HowToMen channel, The 14 functions that you can only have on your mobile if it is a Google Pixel.

In the aforementioned video, which we leave you below these lines, the well-known youtuber analyze all the exclusive functions of the Google Pixel, which we will detail below.

These are the exclusive functions of the Google Pixel

Rules : this is a feature that will allow you to automate a series of tasks such as put the phone on silent or vibrate when you connect to the Wi-Fi network at work or when you arrive at the office , without the need to install any third-party application.

: this is a feature that will allow you to automate a series of tasks such as , without the need to install any third-party application. Smart storage with Files : this is a functionality that is found within the default file manager of the Google Pixel and that will be in charge of automatically delete all photos and videos that have been backed up in Google Photos and that have been in the terminal for more than 60 days . To activate this function, we just have to access the Settings Files and enable the option Smart storage .

: this is a functionality that is found within the default file manager of the Google Pixel and that will be in charge of . To activate this function, we just have to access the Files and enable the option . Adaptive sound : this feature improve the sound quality of your Pixel speaker evaluating acoustics with the microphone and adjusting sound equalizer settings depending on the conditions of the environment in which you find yourself .

: this feature evaluating acoustics with the microphone and adjusting sound equalizer settings . Adaptive connectivity : this function takes care of automatically manage your mobile network connections by switching from 5G to 4G or vice versa to extend battery life and improve device performance.

: this function takes care of to extend battery life and improve device performance. Sound amplifier : this functionality will allow you to better hear a person in a noisy environment, because it will enhance weak sounds, that person’s voice, without making the loudest sounds, ambient noise, sound too loud .

: this functionality will allow you to better hear a person in a noisy environment, because it will . Astrophotography mode : Google Pixel cameras have a mode called Astrophotography that will allow you record a time lapse or accelerated sequence of the movement of stars in the night sky .

: Google Pixel cameras have a mode called Astrophotography that will allow you . Underwater photos : another feature of the Google Pixel cameras is that they will allow us take all kinds of photographs underwater , as long as we carry the terminal in a cover that protects it from water.

: another feature of the Google Pixel cameras is that they will allow us , as long as we carry the terminal in a cover that protects it from water. Audio-to-text transcription with Google Recorder : this functionality will allow you record an audio and pass it to text in a really simple way , although, for the moment, it is only available in English.

: this functionality will allow you , although, for the moment, it is only available in English. Secure folder : This is one of the newest features of Google Photos through which you can create a password protected encrypted folder , which you can also access with your fingerprint, within which you can store the most private photos and videos. You must bear in mind that these will not be shared or backed up to Google Photos and they will be deleted when you uninstall the Google Photos app from your terminal.

: This is one of the newest features of Google Photos through which you can , which you can also access with your fingerprint, within which you can store the most private photos and videos. You must bear in mind that these and they will be deleted when you uninstall the Google Photos app from your terminal. Traffic accident detector : this is, without a doubt, a function that can save our lives because what it does is that when your Google Pixel detects that you have had a traffic accident, He only takes care of calling the emergency service and providing them with your location so that they can give you the help you need.

: this is, without a doubt, a function that can save our lives because what it does is that when your Google Pixel detects that you have had a traffic accident, so that they can give you the help you need. Double tap on the back of the mobile : this functionality will allow you take a screenshot, access the Google assistant, view recent applications, show notifications or even open a specific app simply by double-tapping the back of your Google Pixel.

: this functionality will allow you simply by double-tapping the back of your Google Pixel. Multitask with additional features : One of the most productive features of the Google Pixel is a new multitasking that allows you extract images or text from the applications you have open and share links and take screenshots without leaving the recent apps view.

: One of the most productive features of the Google Pixel is a new multitasking that allows you without leaving the recent apps view. Filtering spam calls using the Google Assistant : this is a really useful function, which we already told you about recently, through which we can divert commercial calls to the Google assistant so that it answers them for us .

: this is a really useful function, which we already told you about recently, through which we can . Automatic identification of a song that is playing: the last of the exclusive features of the Google Pixel is called Its ringing and as its name suggests it takes care of identify whatever song is playing in the style of the classic Shazam app. All the songs that our Pixel identifies will be stored in a history that you can consult at any time creating a shortcut on the desktop of your smartphone.

