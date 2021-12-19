4th Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check: The Federal Reserve to send aid until March 2022

Para combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States government and the Federal Reserveapproved to send payments and financial aid so that families could cope with the crisis that began in 2020.

These benefits have been maintained for two years, but thousands of them will come to an end on December 31 and another until March 2022. Now, the Federal Reserve will do the same, since his wave of stimulus for buying bonds will ease earlier than initially planned.

When buying bonds for billions of dollars a month, The Federal Reserve can have an impact on the US economy. However, this brings inflation with it and this is the problem.

In November, the directors of the Federal Reserve has already decided to reduce its purchase of bonds of 120 billion from dollars per month to $ 105 billion and then to $ 90 billion. Now, they will start cutting $ 30 billion per month.

Rising inflation is the main reason. Although the Federal Reserve generally likes to make changes slowly, are decelerating stimuli rapidly due to fears that inflation will stall at a high rate.

“The Fed apparently just woke up to inflationary pressures that consume the US economy, “said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, in an article for the BBC.” With consumer price inflation within 7 percent contact distance, It shouldn’t be surprising to see the Fed speeding up the set-up.

