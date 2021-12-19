6 One UI functions that you are not using on your Samsung mobile

If you have a Samsung mobile, you should start using these One UI functions as soon as possible.

One UI is one of the most feature-laden Android customization layers and tools. Sometimes, in fact, Samsung mobile software has come to anticipate new versions of Android when it comes to including some functions, and it is not surprising that from time to time we find new ones. One UI hidden features and tricks.

In its day we already selected some hidden functions in One UI, and several curious details of the Samsung layer that not many people knew about. Now, let’s go over some Useful tools from Samsung mobiles that you are probably not using, but you should.

Floating windows

One UI incorporates many features designed to improve the multitasking experience when using the devices. One of the most useful is the possibility of open apps in floating window mode, being able to change their size, move them to another position or minimize them to avoid taking up space.

All you have to do is open the app you want to run in multi-window mode, and then open recent apps menu. From there, you just have to choose the “pop-up window” option.

Bixby routines

It may not be as advanced a system as Siri shortcuts, but Bixby Routines They allow you to automate practically any task you imagine using your mobile. Although it has a somewhat steep learning curve, once you become familiar with the options, you may be able to do Infinity of things automating tasks that run when a trigger action happens, whether it’s connecting to a Wi-Fi network, lowering the battery to a specified level, and more.

Bluetooth metronome

Good lock is the exclusive tool for Samsung mobiles that allows access additional customization features in One UI. It includes a huge variety of options, one of them called the “Bluetooth metronome”.

Broadly speaking, what this option allows is reduce audio lag when using a Bluetooth headset and playing video on mobileso that both the audio and the video go to the beat.

it’s possible use this feature by downloading Good Lock, and later installing the module SoundAssistant. From there, just activate the option through the external devices menu.

Hide the status bar icons

Alarm, Bluetooth, NFC, battery, coverage … Sometimes the system status bar can be flooded with icons, creating a sense of clutter that not many people are fan.

Fortunately, Samsung is one of the few brands that gives the option of hide some status bar icons. In this way, we can “clean” the bar by eliminating icons that are not necessary, such as the one that indicates that NFC connectivity is activated.

To do this, yes, you have to use Good lock and download the module QuickStar, where will be the option of customize status bar.

Keep the screen on while you look at it

The biggest fans of the Samsung Galaxy series will recall that, in 2012, the brand first introduced the “Smart Stay” system on the Galaxy S3. This function allowed keep the mobile screen on when he was looking at himself.

To this day, that same function is still present in Samsung mobiles under the “Gestures” menu, in the “Advanced functions” section in the system settings. You just have to activate the option “Keep screen active while watching” to prevent the screen from turning off automatically when we are using the mobile.

Lock screen widgets

Home screen widgets were a native Android feature for a short time. However, Samsung maintains this same feature in One UI, giving users the option to use some widgets directly on the lock screen, such as a music player, calendar widget or alarms, among others.

To add more widgets to the lock screen, you must touch the clock widget that appears in it, and select the widgets that we want to be displayed. That easy!

