7 cheap Christmas gifts for last minute purchases

Last minute Christmas gifts.

Christmas is already around the corner and that means it can only mean several things. On the one hand the year 2021 is over and on the other it is time to meet with the family, lunch and dinner and most importantly, it’s time for christmas presents.

Now, if you are like a server and have left shopping for the last day, here we leave you a few options for technology lovers which by the way, they won’t put a hole in your pocket.

Realme Buds Air 2 wireless headphones

One of the most recurring purchases both on birthdays and Christmas, is the wireless headphones. There are all prices, designs and qualities so in the end choosing one or the other depends on the budget we have.

Now, we have to recommend some so we chose the realme Buds Air 2 Not only for their sound quality, beautiful design but also because they have noise cancellation and above all for their attractive price of less than 50 euros. Unmissable.

Know more: realme Buds Air 2

Echo Show 5

Like what happened with wireless headphones, there are many smart speakers on the market. From Google’s own, some more expensive like Apple’s HomePod mini or those that are our favorites, The Amazon Echos.

Here we bring you the Echo Show 5 of the year 2021. In addition to being a smart speaker to use with all the advantages that this entails, this model has a 5.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera that allow you to watch the news, videos on YouTube, make video calls to follow tutorials on kitchen. The possibilities are endless and all at a knockdown price.

Know more: Echo Show 5

Apple AirTag

While Apple users will get the most out of a product like the AirTag, that doesn’t mean Android users can’t use it. However, We recommend your purchase especially if the person has many products of the bitten apple.

This little device of just 35 euros has changed the lives of many of us. Ideal for all those who they always lose their car or house keys and their wallet.

Know more: Apple AirTag

Razer Kishi

The Razer Kishi remote control is one of the must-have purchases / gifts for all video game lovers, especially these days when its price has been radically reduced. Whether to play mobile video games or to make use of services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft Game Pass and even Apple Arcade, this command turns our mobile terminal into a complete portable console.

In my particular case, I use it almost every day, having become one of the best purchases I have made this year. And it is compatible with practically all smartphones on the market as well as for Apple iPhones.

Know more: Razer Kishi for Android

Console video games

And we end with a few “more personal” gifts. Three of the best video games of 2021. One for PlayStation, one for Xbox, and one for Nintendo Switch, so no one runs out of ideas. 2021 has been a great year for console lovers so we are honestly looking forward to seeing what will happen next year.

For PlayStation 4 we have selected It Takes Two, not in vain has it been awarded as the best game of the year at the Game Awards. On Xbox we select the hopefully new Master Chief game, Halo Infinite. And for Nintendo console owners, we can’t forget about Metroid Dread, developed by a Spanish studio and one of the best video games of this year.

Know more: It Takes Two for PS4 Know more: Halo Infinite for Xbox Know more: Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch

