8 best apps for wine lovers: enjoy the tasting

If you are one of those who enjoys the pleasure of tasting a good wine, then you should take into account this list of applications.

Enjoy a good wine has become quite a popular activity as of late, whether you go to a exquisite dinner or taste delicious cheeses. In this case, having a good wine is essential in the culinary experience.

And although there are several vineyards, which offer a tour where they teach you to detect through tasting the different wine strains Y with what kind of meat to accompany, not everyone has access to this type of demonstration.

If you consider yourself a wine lover, we invite you to take a look at this list of best 8 apps to enjoy tasting and have a knowledge base when buying one.

Best applications to choose the perfect wine

Something to keep in mind is that regardless of whether you are very good tasting wines or you are just an amateur, having some of these applications ensures you have exact wine data, whether old or new.

Vivino

If you want to have a sommelier in your pocket, it is necessary to have the application installed on your mobile Vivino. This software has various tools that will make the wine selection much easier and entertaining.

With the Vivino app you can use the camera and photograph the wine that you have at the moment, it will immediately show a result with all the information of the wine, from exact places to buy them to an estimated price in the market.

In addition, the app has a section for comments made by users who have had the opportunity to taste the wine. His interface is quite dynamic, making the search for the ideal wine be quite interesting for the user. In a few minutes you will be exploring the application without any problem.

Delectable Wine

Other interesting app for wine tasting is Delectable Wine. When you log in, either with your Facebook, Twitter or Gmail account, you must select the wines of your choice, in this way the algorithm of the app will begin to show a series of wines that you should try according to your tastes.

The community is quite active and you can share images and opinions of hundreds of wines. Best of all, the app is constantly being updated, so you can have a more accurate review from diners.

And is that Delectable Wine It is not only ideal for choosing a good wine, but you can also get reviews and opinions of beers and spirits in general.

Thanks to the application, you can get in touch with the users of the app through a list of friends, this is perfect if you want to ask a specific question about a wine.

CellarTracker

If you want to dabble in the wine storage, either in a winery or in a cellar, the ideal is to have a database, and for this we have CellarTracker. With this application you can create a wine list and add a new one as many times as you want.

In addition, you can take a photo of the bottles to have a better reference, create reminders, notes and more. Perhaps the weak point of the application is its interface, since many users describe it as something simple, however, fulfills its function perfectly.

Wine Events

If you want expand your knowledge of wines, you should consider that one of the best apps for wine lovers is: Wine Events. This application is a social network only for those who know how to appreciate the drink, and where you can find out about the next gastronomic events close to your locality.

One of the advantages is that you will have access to podcasts dedicated exclusively to wine and other spirits, it also incorporates some online classes and more.

His interface is quite friendly and intuitive, which logically will make the user experience quite pleasant. It has a section dedicated to exploration of new wines, and you can ask about other liquors and companions.

Wine-Searcher

The application Wine finder It literally does what its name suggests “searching”, and that is because thanks to its incredible database that increases day after day you will be able to find any type of wine that is around you.

Shortly after installing the application and creating your account, it is necessary register radio to search and, of course, establishing a price range for the wines, all in order to facilitate the search result.

After performing your first search you will have to select a bottle and immediately the application will show you details and offers, without missing some professional reviews Y user reviews.

Its interface is not difficult to manipulate, with very little time of use you will know how to handle it very well. It is free and you will find available on Google Play.

Wine Ring

Many of the criticism from professionals influence the wine selection, however, taste is quite subjective, so Wine Ring is an ideal application to choose wines. It presents a smart algorithm that will show you wines that may be to your liking.

When installing the app and create your user You will have to place your favorite wines And every time you drink a new wine, register it in the application accompanied by a photograph. Then, you must answer one of the 3 questions: you liked it, you didn’t like it or regular.

Thanks to these answers the algorithm will know what type of know about wine you like it better and it will recommend new wines according to your tastes. Cool, huh?

My Wine Society

If you want to meet others wine lovers and share experiences in common, one of the best apps is My Wine Society. And thanks to this application you can create and enter groups specialized in wines of all styles.

Likewise, the app has a section dedicated to learning about wines through various blogs, images and videos created by the same community. His interface is very comfortable And it’s similar in style to the Facebook platform, so using it will be a piece of cake.

Search Vegan Wine

Have you ever wondered why only a few wines and beers are suitable for vegans? This is because most of these drinks are wine-treated. Said treatment is called “clarification”, which implies the use of dairy or animal derived agents.

And for the luck of many vegans and vegetarians the app exists Search Vegan Wine, this application allows you to search for vegan wines and other spirits. That is, you can check the brand of the products and identify if they are listed, labeled and certified with the icon “BeVeg”. Thanks to this review you will be able to know if they are suitable for the consumption of a vegan person.

Besides, the interface is quite minimalist Compared to others on the market, it is very fluid and the results are quite accurate.

