A volcano destroyed Pompeii, now a robot will rebuild it

Enzo Campetella Meteored Argentina 7 hours ago 6 min

They will use an innovative robot to rebuild damaged objects and frescoes from the city of Pompeii devastated by the eruption of Vesuvius.

The project is ambitious: Build a robot to restore fragmented archaeological remains using your own intelligence, strength, and sensitivity. Now, according to what was reported by Scientific American, scientists from Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) have a plan. His project, called RePAIR (Reconstructing the Past: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics meet Cultural Heritage) combines robotics, artificial intelligence and archeology in an attempt to reconstruct architectural elements from Pompeii that would otherwise remain incomplete, because they are too complex or would require impossible amounts of human labor and time.

It is like putting together a huge puzzle where pieces may be missing or severely damaged.. We are referring to pieces of real puzzles almost 2000 years old that are fragments of the city of Pompeii that was devastated by the eruption of Vesuvius. A) Yes modern technology would help us better understand how things were in those days.

The information indicates that in the coming months IIT researchers and their collaborators from some international universities build, train, test and deploy a robot to reconstruct ruined wall frescoes in two buildings. In the first building, they know what the frescoes should look like because they were intact until recently. Researchers have no idea what the frescoes in the second building represent. Its fragments have lain in a warehouse for decades waiting for someone, or something, to put them back together.

It can fail: it’s sheer madness at the highest level

RePAIR is experimental and may fail, admits Arianna Traviglia to Scientific American, director of the Center for Cultural Heritage and Technology at IIT Venice and principal investigator on the project. It is funded by a 3.5 million euro grant from a European Commission fund supporting risky projects aimed at “radically new future technologies.” If the project is successful, the technology could be used to reconstruct a series of fragmented cultural artifacts whose restoration has remained “beyond the reach of the human being,” says project coordinator Marcello Pelillo, professor of computer science and artificial intelligence at the University of Venice.

However, Traviglia is confident in stating that they hope to be successful, because they are going to do something that has never been attempted before. She sums it up herself in a great phrase: “it’s a real madness at the highest level”. The RePAIR robot must have a combination of brain, strength, and sensitive touch. The brains will come from a mix of high-tech computer vision to scan the pieces of the frescoes, algorithms of machine learning to solve puzzles and human experience to guide Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In Pompeii, researchers are manually digitizing all fresco fragments from the two test sites to create a digital database for the RePAIR robot. Anyway, Once the entire system is fully operational, the robot will perform the scanning process on its own. For his part, Pelillo said that they believe that a system based on AI will not be enough. For this reason, they will receive guidance from archaeologists and art historians on the different styles of frescoes found in Pompeii.

The first tests of the robot

When robots can handle routine digitization, humans are freed to perform more complex tasks. Graduate students can’t scan 24 hours a day without food, water, or sleep, but a robot can. “The idea is to work to automate as far as possible this time-consuming and boring cultural heritage digitization activity,” said Traviglia.

Researchers are training soft robotic hands to carefully manipulate fragments of ancient frescoes found in Pompeii. Credit: IT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia.

The first fresco RePAIR scientists will try to solve with the new robot is a part of the Schola Armaturarum, the headquarters of a military-style association located on Via dell’Abbondanza, the main street of Pompeii, where members planned military activities and gladiatorial battles. Unearthed in 1915, its great hall was decorated with depictions of trophies and weapons and lined with wooden cabinets that might have displayed armor and trophies.

It survived the volcanic eruption and the direct hit of an Allied bomb in 1943, but some parts collapsed in 2010 after heavy rains that fell on Pompeii, including the frescoes on the walls that the researchers will try to reconstruct. Since you know what the frescoes were originally like, it’s a good place to test the robot’s capabilities. If the robot succeeds with the frescoes of the Schola ArmaturarumThe team will then try to solve the puzzle of the frescoes found in two collapsed rooms of the House of Painters in Action. This building is so named because the artisans were painting frescoes there when Vesuvius erupted.