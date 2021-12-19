Abinader heads naval officers graduation

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, led this Saturday the graduation of 53 new naval officers, in a ceremony held at the Naval Academy headquarters, located on Avenida España.

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, Minister of Defense; Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, Commander General of the Dominican Republic Navy; and the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then and Vice Admiral Gabriel Alfonzo Pérez Garcés, of the Colombian Navy.

Of the 53 new officers, nine are women and 42 are men, who obtained the title of Bachelor of Naval Sciences, and were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

The Defense Minister delivered diplomas to the graduates of the seventieth (LXX) promotion of ladies and gentlemen class 2018-2021, which accredits them as graduates in Naval Sciences. On behalf of her colleagues, Rosmarie Jiménez Payano received the merit of graduating with honor.

International decorations

The Head of State, in the company of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the Navy of the Dominican Republic, presented the decoration of “Naval Merit” with a medal of honor to Vice Admiral Gabriel Alfonzo Pérez Garcés, commander of the Colombian Navy.

In the same order, the commander of the Colombian Navy gave a present to the midshipman with the greatest “concept of duty”.

During the ceremony, Abinader and the Argentine ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Nora Elizabeth Capello, presented the award “Armada de Argentina”, to the honorary graduate, Jiménez Payano.

To the cry of mothers

Tears of joy were what ended the ceremony.

The mothers of the 53 new lieutenants handed over the officer’s kepi to their children, with visible faces filled with pride.

In the same way, the honor graduate Jiménez Payano was given her ring by her mother, who after putting it on gave her a big hug and a kiss on her forehead, as a symbol of a mother’s selfless love.

Abinader inaugurates club and promises improvements to military corps

After presiding over the graduation of the 53 naval lieutenants, President Luis Abinader inaugurated the Naval Club for Enlisted in the Dominican Navy and expressed his pride before the men and women who are part of the military corps.

“I am proud of the Armed Forces, of their integrity of work, dedication, patriotism and ethics of its members,” he said.

As a result of his admiration for the institutions that protect the country, he announced the acquisition of 300 vehicles, including trucks, buses and engines, in order that the military forces continue to improve their capacity to carry out their work.