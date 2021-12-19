Abinader leaves work started in Cabrera and Río San Juan at a cost of RD $ 148 MM

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, started the work to improve the Cabrera boardwalk and the Gri Gri Lagoon, in Río San Juan, with an investment of RD $ 148 million.

“With these two works we attend to old claims of the residents of Río San Juan and Cabrera and more than that, we give value to the tourist offer of this beautiful area,” said Collado.

The work on the renovated Malecón de Cabrera, which entails an investment of more than RD $ 83 million pesos, will consist of four main squares that will include pedestrian paths, landscaping, a children’s play area, viewpoint, space for performing physical exercises at the open air and universal access ramp.

In a total intervention area of ​​7,350 square meters, the Plazas de Pescadores, Central, Plaza de la Colina and Plaza del Faro will be erected, whose works include 2,170 Mts.2 of sidewalks and 1,367 linear meters of containment.

Meanwhile, the project to improve the Gri Gri Lagoon in the municipality of Río San Juan, which involves an investment of more than RD $ 64 million pesos, will be a space characterized by different levels of terraces that border the Lagoon, serving the time, of viewpoint of the beauties of the environment, in an approximate space of 3,000 Mts. two.

It comprises a main Plaza de Terrazas composed of three staggered plazas that will be built with concrete and will include fixed benches, bathroom and shower areas; universal access ramp. The Project also includes an Embarcadero plaza and a Tortugas area.

Both projects are in charge of the Executive Committee of Infrastructures in Tourist Zones (Ceiztur) and the Planning and Projects Directorate (DPP) of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur).